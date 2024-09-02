Advertisement
Deaten Registe (file photo). Bryan Keane/INPHO
2024 Paralympics

Registe through to 100m breaststroke final in Paris

The final will take place this evening at 5.13pm.
10.53am, 2 Sep 2024
IRELAND’S DEATEN REGISTE has qualified for his first Paralympics final this evening as he will compete in the 100m breaststroke.

Registe finished fourth in a time of 1:08.49 in his heat this morning in the pool at the La Défense Arena in Paris.

He will now feature in the final this evening at 5.13pm (Irish time).

Australia’s Jake Michel won the heat in a time of 1:04.66, Japan’s Naohide Yamaguchi was second in 1:05.16, and Great Britain’s Harry Stewart was third in 1:05.69.

