Registe through to 100m breaststroke final in Paris

IRELAND’S DEATEN REGISTE has qualified for his first Paralympics final this evening as he will compete in the 100m breaststroke.
Registe finished fourth in a time of 1:08.49 in his heat this morning in the pool at the La Défense Arena in Paris.
He will now feature in the final this evening at 5.13pm (Irish time).
Australia’s Jake Michel won the heat in a time of 1:04.66, Japan’s Naohide Yamaguchi was second in 1:05.16, and Great Britain’s Harry Stewart was third in 1:05.69.
RESULT!— Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) September 2, 2024
SB14 100m Breaststroke
Deaten Registe - 4th place
⏱️1:08.49
Deaten qualifies for his first Paralympic final this evening at 17:13 (IRL)#TheNextLevel | #TeamIreland | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/jVqfxuVacP