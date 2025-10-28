'He was massive' - All Black Parker credits Munster boss McMillan

THE ALL BLACKS are just wrapping up their training session at the University of Illinois when the media are let in through the gate.

The pitch is poor, sloping off to one touchline, with patchy grass in some sections. The makeshift rugby posts are nowhere near regulation height, more like something from an U12 game.

But the Kiwis seem to be happy enough with their set-up for the week. They’ve finished their main session and are taking a few minutes to get some of their ‘extras’ done.

Damian McKenzie is working on his high ball skills, with assistant coach Jason Holland providing a distraction with a pool noodle each time the Kiwi fullback leaps to catch the ball.

Rieko Ioane and the hulking Tamaiti Williams are running sprints on one side of the pitch, getting a few additional high-speed metres into their legs.

Cam Roigard and the other scrum-halves are working on their shortside attack, while Ardie Savea and some of the back rows go through a breakdown drill.

Simon Parker would usually be part of that back row breakout, but he has been called ashore for media duty. The 25-year-old Chiefs man is one of the fresh faces in this New Zealand team.

He made his Test debut at number eight away to Argentina in the second round of the Rugby Championship in August and has been an ever-present at blindside flanker since.

Now he’s set for his first appearance against Ireland.

“I probably couldn’t have imagined this at the start of the year,” says Parker of his breakthrough season.

He came through in the Chiefs under current Munster boss Clayton McMillan, who he also played under with the All Blacks XV last year. Parker says the 51-year-old was a major influence on him.

Munster boss Clayton McMillan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“He was massive for me,” says Parker. “I had him for most of my Super career and had him as an age-grade selector as well.

“So I learned a lot from him and the thing I love about him is just getting down to basics, doesn’t worry too much about flash stuff. It’s just all about mindset and getting the basics right.”

Parker remembers watching New Zealand lose to Ireland for the first time in Chicago in 2016. He recalls the pain etched onto the Kiwi faces at the final whistle.

The rivalry between these nations has only grown from there and Parker says the Kiwis have “huge respect” for their Irish counterparts.

Assistant coach Tamati Ellison comes over to speak with the media next.

Ellison won one of his four New Zealand caps against Ireland on the 2012 day they battered them 60-0 in Hamilton.

“They’ve definitely grown,” he says with a smile.

Ellison is in charge of the All Blacks’ defence and he believes there’s a serious challenge coming from the Irish attack.

He’s friendly with Ireland’s Kiwi assistant coach Andrew Goodman, who works closely with Andy Farrell, and rates the Irish attack very highly.

All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I think the short pass game,” says Ellison of what stands out.

“There was a period there in New Zealand when they had the long, flat balls and playing on top of teams. But as defences came higher on the edge, being able to draw people off their line, it was a throwback maybe to time gone by with the shorter passing.

“I think they brought that back, for sure, and people have probably copied that in recent years.

“They’ll swing and overload edges with their skillsets. They trust their game, and they’ll kick well on edges and out of hand too.

“They’ll be prepped well. Andrew Goodman, he’s a good coach. If he does his homework, he’ll have some specials in some areas where he feels like there’s weakness. So, we’ll make sure our structures are really strong.”