Parrott to be sidelined for 'five or six weeks' following injury in Millwall debut

Troy Parrott tangling with Burnley's Josh Benson during his recent debut for Millwall in the Carabao Cup.

MILLWALL MANAGER GARY Rowett is hopeful that Troy Parrott’s absence won’t last longer than six weeks after the youngster was hit by another injury setback.

Parrott, who’s on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, made his Millwall debut in a 2-0 defeat to Burnley in the Carabao Cup a fortnight ago.

However, after taking a knock to his ankle, the 18-year-old forward had to be substituted at the midway point of what was his first game since injuring his quad four weeks earlier.

The unavailability of the Dubliner has left Millwall short in attack, an issue bemoaned by Rowett in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in the Championship.

“We’re hoping maybe in five or six weeks he’ll be back,” he said of Parrott, who joined Millwall on a season-long deal in August. “It’s a big blow for us because we just missed someone with a little bit of some options at the top end.”

Parrott’s injury has also ruled him out of involvement with Ireland – whether at senior or U21 level – during his international window. Stephen Kenny’s side face Slovakia in a European Championship play-off on Thursday night, while Jim Crawford’s U21 team are preparing for a vital qualifier against Italy a week from tomorrow.

“If Troy’s available he’s certainly got that star quality, but I think as a club we’d like to improve that area,” Rowett added in relation to the possibility of Millwall adding to their attacking options before the transfer deadline. “As a manager it’s always the aim to try to strengthen the squad.”