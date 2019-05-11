This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pat's portakabin full of football history in Inchicore

Pat O’Callaghan’s shop in Richmond Park includes a copy of the programme from the 1937 Scottish Cup final and a full set from Manchester United’s 1992/93 home games.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 11 May 2019, 8:30 AM
14 hours ago 477 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4629146

IN RICHMOND PARK, the home of St Patrick’s Athletic, there is a small portakabin nestled in the corner between the Main Stand and the West Stand. 

It doesn’t look like a whole lot from the outside – and is easily missed next to the towering chip van beside it on match-days – but inside is a collection of football memorabilia spanning decades. 

The man running it, Pat O’Callaghan, has been a fan of St Pat’s since the seventies, and got involved in selling the club programme during Brian Kerr’s spell as manager in the late eighties, a job he still does whenever Pats’ play at home in Richmond Park.

PatO'C.00_00_10_06.Still008 Pat sells the programmes from his stand before games in Richmond. Source: Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh/The42

Always committed to customer service, Pat wraps each piece of history in his shop in the old plastic wrappings from greeting cards to keep them from getting damaged.

His collection includes historic programmes from clubs across Ireland, Wales, all divisions of English football and further afield.  A recent addition is a copy of the 1937 Scottish Cup final programme, played between Celtic and Aberdeen in front of 147,365 fans.

‘If they don’t want to buy it that’s OK, as long as they don’t abuse me. But that goes with the territory’ 

A well-known face to many Saints’ fans, Pat brought us around his shop and shared his match-day routine with us:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

 If the video doesn’t play properly, click here. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie