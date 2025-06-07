'We were embarrassed here the last time. For us to get over the line is huge' - Cork boss Ryan

CORK BOSS PAT Ryan says Munster senior hurling success is “huge” for the Rebels, having ended Limerick’s remarkable dominance in the province.

Cork edged a dramatic decider which went to a penalties at the Gaelic Grounds, and lifted the Mick Mackey Cup for the first time since 2018.

Limerick were chasing seven in a row, but Cork reign supreme after a 3-2 penalty shootout followed a game deadlocked 1-30 to 2-27 after extra time.

It marks a stunning turnaround from the 3-26 to 1-16 round-robin reversal at the same venue last month, which remained central to Ryan’s thoughts as a Munster winning manager.

“Look, our fellas really dug in,” he told RTÉ afterwards.

“It took an awful lot of effort over the last three weeks. We were embarrassed when we came up here the last time. Had to get over Waterford, that was a tough game, but we trained really, really well the last few weeks. We picked up a few injuries, sometimes when you freshen up the team and freshen up the panel…

“I knew the lads were going to fight on their backs today. This is a brilliant Limerick team, they were going for seven Munsters in a row, it’ll never be done again. Look, we’re just delighted to get a win.”

Ryan repeatedly praised Limerick in his TV interview as he reflected on a titanic battle, along with the challenge of nullifying Limerick’s strengths while getting his own game plan across.

“Limerick are a brilliant team, they’re going to win ball. The last day, they won ball uncontested. Today, we won ball contested. You just try to put pressure on all over the field, that’s what every team is trying to do. You’re going to win some ball, you’re going to lose some ball, but our fellas stuck at it today.

“That’s not saying that Limerick didn’t. They stuck at it really well as well. For us to get over the line is huge.”

“People say, ‘Oh go man mark Cian Lynch or…’ you’re not going to be able to stop them, like,” he continued. “You’re trying to win battles everywhere. Limerick are trying to do the same to us.

“The last day, we didn’t get stuck into them. We left them with too much space around the place. I thought Cian Lynch was excellent in the first, but Ciaran really, really stuck at it for the whole game.”

Ryan also hailed substitute stalwarts Shane Kingston and Conor Lehane, who combined for 0-5 and two penalties in the shootout.

“They showed great commitment to the group. They weren’t starting, some coming back from injuries, that puts you back behind in the pecking order. They never complained, they never waned, and they trained really, really hard. We had no fear bringing them on here today.”

Asked what this means, Ryan concluded: “Huge. It just gives you more confidence going forward. Obviously there’s an All-Ireland series, we’re in the semi-finals. There’s brilliant teams left but we know that we can battle with anyone.”