Patrick Campbell leaves Munster to join Ealing Trailfinders

PATRICK CAMPBELL has ended four years at Munster to sign for Ealing Trailfinders.

The 23-year-old joined Munster’s academy setup in 2021 and progressed to the senior squad in 2023.

A versatile back-three player, Campbell had a key role in the Ireland U20s’ Six Nations Grand Slam triumph in 2022 and made his first URC start against Zebre at Musgrave Park later that year.

In total, the Cork native scored four tries in 12 appearances for the Irish province.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to be joining Ealing Trailfinders, and can’t wait to meet all the lads,” he said. “It’s a hard-working club with a lot of character, and it was an easy decision for me to make the move over to London.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going in pre-season and putting the hard yards in.”

The club’s Director of Rugby, Ben Ward, added: “Patrick is an agile back three player who has the ability to beat defenders and get the crowd on their feet. He is another great option to add to our back three, and I’m looking forward to working with him next season.”