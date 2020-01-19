Sparkling Mahomes sends Chiefs to a first Super Bowl in 50 years

Patrick Mahomes with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the Chiefs' AFC Championship win.

PATRICK MAHOMES INSPIRED another comeback as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and danced over for a superb individual score to seal a deserved victory in the AFC Championship game at a freezing Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs — who last week trailed 24-0 before routing the Houston Texans — once again did it the hard way, coming back from double-digit deficits in the first half to clinch the win.

Kansas City will now face either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl in Miami on 2 February.

It is the first time the Chiefs have advanced to the Super Bowl since their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

“I’m lucky to be a part of this team with all these guys – it makes my job a lot easier,” said Mahomes, who finished with 294 passing yards and 23 completions.

The win came one year after the Chiefs suffered an agonising home overtime loss to the New England Patriots at the same stage of the playoffs.