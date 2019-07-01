This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vieira rules out return to English football at Newcastle

The former Arsenal midfielder has been linked with the vacant managerial post at St James’ Park, but he remains committed to Nice

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 883 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4704935

PATRICK VIEIRA HAS ruled out a return to English football at Newcastle, with the Frenchman fully committed to his role at Nice.

There is a managerial vacancy to be filled at St James’ Park following the departure of Rafa Benitez.

It has been suggested that the Magpies could turn to a man with considerable Premier League experience after Vieira spent nine memorable years with Arsenal during his playing days, before bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career at Manchester City.

He cut his coaching teeth with the Blues, within their academy system, before heading to New York City in MLS.

Nice brought the World Cup winner back to Europe in the summer of 2018 and secured a seventh-place finish in their first season under Vieira.

The 43-year-old believes there is still much work for him to oversee with the Ligue 1 outfit, meaning that he will not be heading to Newcastle any time soon.

Vieira told reporters when quizzed on his future: “I am at OGC Nice long term. I have no intention of going elsewhere.

I’ve always felt good here and with the people around me. I can’t see myself anywhere other than OGC Nice.”

While Vieira has sought to distance himself from a role at Newcastle, it has been suggested that a position with the Magpies may be a useful “stepping stone” in his career.

France: OGC Nice vs AJ Auxerre Nice manager, Patrick Vieira. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Former team-mate Ray Parlour is expecting to see the Frenchman back at Arsenal at some stage, with it possible that another Premier League post could be used as a springboard.

“I always tipped him to be the Arsenal manager one day. I’d love to see him back at Arsenal, but this could be the stepping stone, who knows,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

He was a fantastic player, a really intelligent guy. He knew exactly what he brought to the table every game and he never let you down, he could handle the pressure.

“Not all great players become great managers, but I could always see him going down that road.

“To take over from Tony Adams as Arsenal skipper, that was a big loss for us because Tony was a big, big player at centre-half, but Patrick did a wonderful job. He was skipper for about eight years and everyone looked up to him.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie