Saturday 17 April 2021
Paul Dunne nine shots off the lead in Austria as Kaymer chases redemption

Former world No1 Kaymer is seeking his first title in seven years.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 7:12 PM
Dunne is nine shots off the pace in Austria.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

HE HAS NOT won in seven years but former world No1, Martin Kaymer, shares the lead heading into the final round of the Austrian Open.

The world number 99 has not won since he landed his second major championship at the US Open in 2014.

But he has a chance here, in Austria after he joined Alejandro Canizares on 9 under after the third round to share the lead. Canizares, like Kaymer, is also seeking his first European Tour title since 2014.

Maximilian Kieffer had a 68 and was one stroke back in third, followed by John Catlin (71), who went 7 under. Former winner Joost Luiten (69) was part of a group of three at 6 under.

“Mentally I’m really excited about tomorrow,” Kaymer said. “It doesn’t really matter what happens tomorrow, if you win or not, it’s nice to be in that position to have an opportunity to win a golf tournament.

“We are obviously not there yet but it’s nice to be in that position and I look forward to it.”

Kaymer has been after his 12th tour title since winning the U.S. Open seven years ago.

Canizares won the last of his two titles at the Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in 2014 and had to fight his way through the last two qualifying schools.

The Spaniard carded two double-bogeys Saturday, on the par-four seventh and 10th, but won four straight strokes from Nos. 3-6. Kaymer dropped two strokes on the back nine and had five birdies.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen had eight birdies and dropped just one stroke for a 65, the best round of the tournament so far. The German climbed to eighth, four strokes off the lead.

Greystones’ Paul Dunne recovered from a poor start to record birdies on the 12th, 13th and 16th for a level par round of 72.

Dunne is tied for 37th, nine shots off the pace. Cormac Sharvin is one shot further back.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

