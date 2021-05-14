Dunne drifts out of contention following 73 at British Masters

Dunne: eight shots off the lead at The Belfry.

A DISAPPOINTING ONE-OVER par 73 derailed Paul Dunne’s hopes of challenging at the British Masters.

The Greystones native started the day four shots off the lead at the Belfry but struggled to reproduced Thursday’s fine form as he slipped down the leaderboard.

Dunne made three birdies but also had four bogeys on the card as he dropped into a share of 43rd place on two-under, eight shots behind clubhouse leader Eddie Pepperell in 10-under.

Pepperell is a shot clear of a stacked chasing pack which includes no fewer than five players on nine-under, including Edoardo Molinari who has surged into contention for a first victory since 2017.

The Italian fired nine birdies and a solitary bogey in a third round of 64 after finally finding a solution to his putting problems.

Molinari was pleased that a putting lesson from the brother of fellow professional Chris Paisley on Tuesday had quickly paid off.

“I’ve known Chris for a long time, I’ve been helping him and a few of the other guys with their stats, and I noticed all the guys working with his brother Andy were improving their putting stats,” said the 40-year-old, who had missed the cut in seven of his 10 events this season.

“I had been putting so poorly lately, I had been on my own trying to do each thing differently every week and I felt like I needed a little bit more structure and definitely some help.

“If a 10-handicap (player) putted from the beginning of the season instead of me, I think I would be doing better.”

