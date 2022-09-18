Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey set to return to Dublin squad for 2023 season

DUBLIN MANAGER Dessie Farrell says Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will be returning to the senior football squad next season.

The pair have been key absentees for the Dubs in recent years after they both opted to step away from inter-county football. 2015 Footballer of the Year McCaffrey last featured for the side in their replay victory over Kerry in the 2019 All-Ireland final, while Mannion’s last appearance was their 2020 All-Ireland win against Mayo in 2020.

“The good news is we’ll have Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion rejoining the squad next year,” Farrell told Dublin GAA after today’s quarter-final action in the Dublin senior championship.

“That’ll be a great help to us in terms of the continued development and evolution of the team.

“We’re hoping before the championship ends that we’ll have a sprinkling of one or two other new players to bring in and we look forward to the season ahead.”

Three-time All-Star Mannion featured in Kilmacud Crokes’ quarter-final victory over Cuala on Saturday night, but was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury.

