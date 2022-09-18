Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 18 September 2022
Advertisement

Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey set to return to Dublin squad for 2023 season

The star duo have been key absentees for the side in recent years.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 18 Sep 2022, 6:56 PM
6 minutes ago 625 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5869758
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion in action for Dublin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion in action for Dublin.
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion in action for Dublin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN MANAGER Dessie Farrell says Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will be returning to the senior football squad next season.

The pair have been key absentees for the Dubs in recent years after they both opted to step away from inter-county football. 2015 Footballer of the Year McCaffrey last featured for the side in their replay victory over Kerry in the 2019 All-Ireland final, while Mannion’s last appearance was their 2020 All-Ireland win against Mayo in 2020.

“The good news is we’ll have Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion rejoining the squad next year,” Farrell told Dublin GAA after today’s quarter-final action in the Dublin senior championship.

“That’ll be a great help to us in terms of the continued development and evolution of the team.

“We’re hoping before the championship ends that we’ll have a sprinkling of one or two other new players to bring in and we look forward to the season ahead.”

Three-time All-Star Mannion featured in Kilmacud Crokes’ quarter-final victory over Cuala on Saturday night, but was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie