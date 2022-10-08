O'Connell: Back in my time, we didn't have many guys with these athletic profiles

IN THE SPACE of just two short weeks, the Emerging Ireland squad have already made a strong impression on Ireland forwards coach, Paul O’Connell.

The tourists are two from two in South Africa having already seen off the Griquas and the Pumas ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein [KO 2pm Irish time, live on IrishRugby.ie].

The tour has split opinion given the quality of opposition Ireland have faced and the impact it has had on the provinces in the United Rugby Championship, but O’Connell says he has found the trip hugely beneficial from a coaching point of view.

“It’s been great for us,” O’Connell said.

We’ve been blown away by the standard, by the appetite, by the workrate of the players. It’s very comforting that when you go down the layers, you have these guys who are being really well coached in their academies, really well coached in their provinces. They’re very smart rugby players, they’re very motivated, they’re able to figure things out. And we’ve only had a small period of time here. We needed players that were smart and that could figure things out quickly for themselves, and it’s been brilliant.”

Working together in such a short window and taking on unfamiliar opposition, it would be natural to see a lack of cohesion in the side, but O’Connell explains the group have been keen for feedback, whether good or bad.

“We’re trying to prepare for international rugby and they want to know what the standard is. They want to know what 100% looks like, and they’re very, very open for that. Luckily for us, for every image we get of something that we wouldn’t be happy with, we’re probably getting five that we will be happy with. So the message can be quite positive.”

Two of the most highly-rated players in the squad return to the starting team tomorrow, as Leinster’s Joe McCarthy and Munster’s Tom Ahern rekindle their second row partnership from the opening rout against the Griquas.

Former Ireland lock O’Connell is hoping to see the pair push on with their provinces following the tour.

“The two of them have been excellent,” O’Connell continued.

“Joe has obviously been in with us [the Ireland senior side], he was down in New Zealand with us, played in the two Maori games, did some really good things in both games and is still on a learning curve.

Joe McCarthy is back in the starting team for tomorrow's clash with the Cheetahs. Source: Steve Haag/INPHO

“But it’s been brilliant to have him in with us. Excellent profile, very curious guy, wants to learn, getting excellent coaching in his province and then comes here and gets to mix with some guys from the other provinces who look at things differently, gets to mix in with John Fogarty and myself and Catty [Mike Catt] and Simon [Easterby] who might have a different view on things as well.

“As I said, it’s all about broadening his experience and it should improve his instinct.

Same for Tom Ahern. Tom Ahern has played a lot of rugby with Munster, been exposed to very good players, very good coaching down there, certainly from a set-piece point of view and he’s done really well for us. He’s capable of creating big moments in games with his athleticism but it’s been like that all across the board. Brian Deeny and Cormac Izuchukwu started the other day and played really well for us.

“Back in my time, we didn’t have many guys with these kind of athletic profiles so it’s brilliant to see them coming through. It’s brilliant to see them getting an opportunity to play here and broaden their view of the game, and hopefully that broadening puts them in a better position to challenge for starting places back in their provinces.”

Tomorrow’s opposition, the Cheetahs, are expected to offer Emerging Ireland their sternest challenge yet, naming an experienced side which includes former Ulster man Ruan Pienaar and fellow World Cup winner Frans Steyn.

“The Cheetahs are a very strong side. They probably have one of the best lineouts in the Currie Cup, the best mauling team in the Currie Cup, they scored 11 tries [off maul] I think in the Currie Cup and their second row runs a very good operation, it’s very similar to the South African national team in terms of how they go about their business.

“And then you have Frans Steyn, you have Ruan Pienaar, so you have a lot of experience there and a lot of size. We saw them playing against the Bulls after our Griquas game. They ran a Bulls side which featured Bismarck du Plessis in for a maul try very early in the game, so they’re a big side and very experienced.

“They don’t have split resources between the URC and the likes of that, so they’re a strong side and it will be a brilliant challenge for our guys.”

