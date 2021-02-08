BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 8 February 2021
Pogba to be sidelined for a few weeks with thigh injury

The in-form 27-year-old was forced off towards the end of the first half of Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Everton.

By Press Association Monday 8 Feb 2021, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 650 Views 3 Comments
The Frenchman was withdrawn against Everton on Saturday.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Paul Pogba will be sidelined for a few weeks with a thigh injury.

Just days after being named the club’s Player of the Month for January, the in-form 27-year-old was forced off towards the end of the first half of Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Everton.

Pogba had a scan on the thigh muscle issue and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now expecting to be without the midfielder for much of February.

“It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal,” he told MUTV.

“He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

“Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [He will be out for] a few weeks definitely.

“You never want to be injured and, especially, now Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football. For us, we just have to take as many points and wins as possible, when you lose players.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

Pogba is out of Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against West Ham, as well as Sunday’s trip to West Brom in the Premier League.

United kick-off their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad this month, while league fixtures against Newcastle and Chelsea are also scheduled.

Press Association

