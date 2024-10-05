Paul Pogba says his 'nightmare is over' after doping ban reduced

JUVENTUS MIDFIELDER PAUL Pogba said his “nightmare is over,” after his four-year doping ban was reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 31-year-old was sanctioned in March, having been provisionally suspended in September last year, after testing positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

However, Pogba lodged an appeal and has been successful in getting his suspension reduced to allow him to start playing again from March next year. “Finally the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again,” the player said in a statement.

“I always stated that I never knowingly breached World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations when I took a nutritional supplement prescribed to me by a doctor, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes.

“I play with integrity and, although I must accept that this is a strict liability offence, I want to place on record my thanks to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s judges who heard my explanation.

“This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold.”

Italy’s National Anti-Doping Tribunal issued the ban, a standard length stipulated by the World Anti-Doping Code (WADA), but there is provision for it to be reduced if the athlete can prove the breach was not intentional, was the result of contamination or they provide “substantial assistance” to investigators.

CAS director general Matthieu Reeb told The Guardian, “The suspension is now 18 months, starting September 11 2023.”