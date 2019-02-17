This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 February, 2019
‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘deserves a chance’ to be permanent manager, according to former team-mate Paul Scholes.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 12:49 PM
Interim Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Interim Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

PAUL SCHOLES SAID he would have no issues with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming Manchester United manager on a permanent basis, despite the disappointing Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain. 

United’s 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday was their first since Solskjaer took over as caretaker boss in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure, with the Norwegian guiding the Red Devils to 10 wins and a draw in his first 11 games at the helm. 

Second-half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe has left United with a mountain to climb in the second leg of the last-16 tie, but Scholes said there was no disgrace in losing to Thomas Tuchel’s men. 

“I’d have no issues whatsoever [with Solskjaer getting the job],” the former England international told the Daily Mail.

Derby v Manchester Utd Scholes and Solskjaer spent 11 seasons together at Old Trafford. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“I know people will start to question because now because he’s lost a game but that was PSG. That could happen to the most experienced manager in the world because PSG are a top team. I think for what he’s done so far he definitely deserves a chance. 

I always knew there was talent in that squad. I think everyone did. Ole has come in with a smile on his face, put his arm around the players - there so much talent in that team. He’s given them freedom and you’ve seen the results.”

Solskjaer will hope for a positive response to his first setback when United travel to Stamford Bridge on Monday to face Chelsea in the FA Cup. 

Scholes is wary of a response from the Blues, who will be playing their first home match since losing 6-0 at Manchester City, but is hoping his old club can make it through to the quarter-finals. 

Oldham Athletic v Yeovil Town - Sky Bet League Two - Boundary Park Scholes was recently hired as the new manager of Oldham Athletic. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“Ole will want to win something as manager of United,” he said. “The FA Cup, after the result against PSG, could be the only thing they could win. 

“Chelsea look in trouble at the minute. Will they bounce back themselves? Ole will have to deal with that. 

“They’ll be disappointed. Chelsea will be looking for a big recovery. From what you read it doesn’t look like a happy camp at the minute so hopefully United can take advantage of that.” 

