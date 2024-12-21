Luke Littler beats Ryan Meikle in record-breaking fashion at Alexandra Palace

A TEARFUL LUKE Littler came within millimetres of opening his quest for a maiden World Championship crown with a nine-dart finish as he beat Ryan Meikle in record-breaking fashion.

The teenage sensation was back on the Alexandra Palace stage 12 months on from his remarkable debut run to the final and showed everyone why he is the favourite to win the title this year.

Littler was a breath away from darting perfection when he missed a double 12 but threw a stunning 140.91 average in the final set to win 3-1.

That is the record for the highest average in a single set at the World Championship as the 17-year-old continues to break barriers.

The win was extremely emotional for Littler, who cut his onstage interview short after breaking down in tears.

Littler was the main attraction on Saturday night, arriving at the tournament as the biggest name in the sport, fresh from his second-placed finish in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and becoming the most searched sportsman on Google in the UK during 2024.

Advertisement

And he is favourite for this year’s tournament after a stunning year, which has seen him win 10 PDC titles, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts.

He started slowly but burst into life at the back end of the match, sealing the set in just 32 darts, including that agonising nine-darter attempt.

The 17-year-old booked his return to Ally Pally after Christmas and will now play Ritchie Edhouse or Ian White in the third round.

“It was the toughest game I have played, but as a player you have got to get over the line,” Littler said.

“It was game on and bottom’s gone for me.

“The last set I don’t know where I pulled it from. I just had to fight until the end.

“It was good to be back, and get on the stage, nervous, I had to find it somewhere. I know I have got it.

“As soon as the question came on stage and then boom, the tears came. It was just a bit too much to speak on stage.

“It is the worst game I have played, I have never felt anything like that tonight.”

Earlier on Saturday, Brendan Dolan booked his place in the third round and set up a blockbuster showdown with three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen. Fermanagh’s Dolan was a 3-0 winner over Lok Yin Lee.

Raymond van Barneveld suffered one of his most disappointing Ally Pally defeats as he crashed out to world number 76 Nick Kenny.

The five-time world champion, who was beaten in the fourth round by Littler last year, went down 3-1 to the Welshman, who was in tears after his victory.

Danny Noppert was also a high-profile casualty as the 13th seed went down 3-1 to Ryan Joyce.

Last year’s quarter-finalist Chris Dobey got his campaign under way with a 3-1 win over Alexander Merkx, Damon Heta beat Connor Scutt, while there were also routine wins for Karel Sedlacek and Alexis Toylo.