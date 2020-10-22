Ireland's Champions League representatives to meet familiar faces in first qualifying round

Áine O'Gorman and her Peamount side won the league for the first time since 2012 last season.

Áine O'Gorman and her Peamount side won the league for the first time since 2012 last season.

IRELAND’S UEFA WOMEN’S Champions League representatives Peamount United will face Glasgow City in the first qualifying round of the 2020/21 competition next month.

James O’Callaghan’s south Dublin outfit will travel to Scotland to kick off their European bid on 3/4 November at City’s Petershill Park, with an interesting tie in store.

There’s plenty of Irish interest at Glasgow, with Clare Shine and Tyler Toland both on the books there. Cork star Shine made a welcome return to competitive action for the Scottish kingpins at the weekend after some time away with personal issues, while Donegal teenager Toland recently debuted after joining on loan from Manchester City.

Having reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season before being beaten by eventual finalists Wolfsburg, Glasgow will come as tough opposition for Peamount, who are reigning champions and current leaders of the Women’s National League [WNL] on these shores.

They host lots of international talent themselves though, with Áine O’Gorman, Stephanie Roche, Niamh Reid-Burke and Niamh Farrelly among their key players, while Karen Duggan, Eleanor Ryan Doyle, Megan Smyth Lynch and Lucy McCartan have all been in brilliant form of late.

In previous seasons, the Women’s Champions League qualifying round has taken the form of a group stage with teams split into groups of four, playing single ties against the other three teams.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

But due to the Covid-19 crisis, this season’s qualifying will be split across two single-leg rounds, with teams progressing through both entering into the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s representatives Linfield — Peamount’s other potential opponents before today’s draw — will take on Belgian champions RSC Anderlecht.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!