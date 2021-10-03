Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Ruthless Peamount put 10 past Treaty to open up four-point lead at the top

Alannah McEvoy scored a hat-trick, and Aine O’Gorman and Lauren Kelly bagged a brace each in 10-0 win.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 954 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564419
Alannah McEvoy scored a hat-trick as Peamount blitzed Treaty United (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Alannah McEvoy scored a hat-trick as Peamount blitzed Treaty United (file photo).
Alannah McEvoy scored a hat-trick as Peamount blitzed Treaty United (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Treaty United 0-10 Peamount United

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE leaders Peamount United sent out a message to their title rivals with a frightening 10-0 win over Treaty United.

Alannah McEvoy scored a hat-trick, and Aine O’Gorman and Lauren Kelly bagged a brace each, as Peas went four points clear at the top with four games to play.

Struggling Treaty remain rooted to the foot of the table as they fell to their ninth straight defeat in the league.

It took the visitors just nine minutes to open the scoring through Sadhbh Doyle before O’Gorman doubled their advantage with her first five minutes later.

Stephanie Roche made it 3-0 in the 26th minute before goals from McEvoy and O’Gorman sent Peamount in 5-0 up at the break.

They continued to pile on the pain in the second half, McEvoy adding her second just two minutes after the restart.

And after Becky Watkins made it 7-0 on the hour mark, McEvoy was on hand to complete her hat-trick 22 minutes from time.

Peamount weren’t done yet though as substitute Kelly got in on the act with a quick double, scoring twice in the space of a minute late on to complete the rout.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie