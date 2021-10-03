Ruthless Peamount put 10 past Treaty to open up four-point lead at the top

Treaty United 0-10 Peamount United

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE leaders Peamount United sent out a message to their title rivals with a frightening 10-0 win over Treaty United.

Alannah McEvoy scored a hat-trick, and Aine O’Gorman and Lauren Kelly bagged a brace each, as Peas went four points clear at the top with four games to play.

Struggling Treaty remain rooted to the foot of the table as they fell to their ninth straight defeat in the league.

It took the visitors just nine minutes to open the scoring through Sadhbh Doyle before O’Gorman doubled their advantage with her first five minutes later.

Stephanie Roche made it 3-0 in the 26th minute before goals from McEvoy and O’Gorman sent Peamount in 5-0 up at the break.

They continued to pile on the pain in the second half, McEvoy adding her second just two minutes after the restart.

And after Becky Watkins made it 7-0 on the hour mark, McEvoy was on hand to complete her hat-trick 22 minutes from time.

Peamount weren’t done yet though as substitute Kelly got in on the act with a quick double, scoring twice in the space of a minute late on to complete the rout.

