Peamount United stun Shamrock Rovers in fiery south Dublin derby

Shamrock Rovers 0

Peamount United 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

PEAMOUNT UNITED TOOK bragging rights against 10-player Shamrock Rovers in a fiery south Dublin derby, as 371 basked in the Tallaght sunshine

Goals either side of the break from Player of the Match Sophie Byrne and Sorcha Melia earned a massive three points in what some dubbed as ‘The James O’Callaghan derby’ – with former Bohemians defender Roisin McGovern seeing red for a second yellow late on.

Having taken the reins at The Hoops, the former Peamount legend strengthened his new side with a number of former Peas stars, giving the game an extra bit of spice, as if it was needed.

But it was two former Shamrock Rovers youths who stole the show and flipped the narrative completely with some exceptional energy on a heavy pitch.

Special guest at Tallaght Stadium 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ik3rKy8zeE — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) March 21, 2026

Under the watchful eye of Ireland boss Carla Ward, both sides showed no restraint as challenges flew in all over the pitch, epitomised by former midfield teammates Sadhbh Doyle and Mary Philips

The home side had much the better of the opening exchanges, spurning some glorious opportunities in the process. The lightning-quick Ella Kelly almost had too much time on her hands as she found herself clear at the back post from a deep cross floated in from the right wing but dragged her shot wide.

Moments later, Emily Corbet again found space in a crowded penalty box, but failed to guide her header down on target. Having started so well and sensing a goal was a matter of time, Corbet then broke the visitors’ offside trap with a clever run and found herself through on goal. The drum-banging home support expected the net to burst but the striker missed the near post.

The sucker punch arrived with half-an-hour played. Continuing the theme of former players looking to haunt their old sides, former Shamrock Rovers midfielder and current Ireland underage international, Sophie Byrne, reacted quickest after some goal-mouth pinball to give her side the lead from close range and stun the home side.

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The Peas then caught the hosts cold less than two minutes after the restart when another former Rovers youth, Sorcha Melia, latched onto a wonderful defence-splitting pass from the imperious Aisling Spillane. Having seen her inital shot bravely blocked by the onrushing Amanda Budden and trickle onto the post, the 18-year-old reacted quickest to tap home.

Sadhbh Doyle then missed a gilt-edged chance to half the deficit minutes later, missing the target with a header from a deep Jamie Thompson free-kick as the Hoops tried desperately to claw their way back into the game.

A triple substitution for the home side quickly followed but failed to have the instant impact it needed as the visitors sensed blood. Skipper Eleanor Ryan-Doyle was millimeters away from adding a third, seeing her free-kick fly over the wall and whizz past the post, right after Aoife O’Connor rattled the crossbar from distance.

Things went from bad-to-worse for Rovers when McGovern was shown a second yellow for bundling over Spillane who tried to get through on goal, ending any hopes of a revival.

The brave young Peas side held on for a massive victory that will surely go a long way in their development as a relatively new group.

Shamrock Rovers: Amanda Budden; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Maria Reynolds, Roisin McGovern, Therese Kennevey; Katie O’Reilly (Della Cowper-Gray, 66’), Jaime Thompson (Caitlin St Leger, 66’), Sadhbh Doyle, Ella Kelly; Ellen Molloy, Emily Corbet (Kassie McLoughlin, 66’)

Peamount United: Niamh Coombes: Meabh Russell, Abbie Tuthill, Della Doherty, Ciara O’Neill; Aoife O’Connor, Aisling Spillane, Mary Phillips, Sophie Byrne (Antea Guvo, 84’); Sorcha Melia (Mia McGonnell. 90+4’), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Nadine Clare, 90’)

Referee: Robert Dowling.

Other Women’s Premier Division games today

Ongoing

Bohemians 2-0 Cork City

Treaty United 1-0 Waterford

Later