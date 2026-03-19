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John Sullivan (file photo). Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
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Athlone Town manager John Sullivan departs one league game into title defence

Shock news from back to back Women’s Premier Division champions.
7.46pm, 19 Mar 2026

JOHN SULLIVAN HAS departed as Athlone Town manager — just one game into the 2026 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division season.

The 42 understands Athlone will announce the shock news shortly.

Sullivan’s exit comes days after their historic three in a row bid began with a 1-1 draw away to Sligo Rovers.

The former League of Ireland player took interim charge last September as Colin Fortune stepped down.

Sullivan led the Midlanders through the closing stages of their first-ever league and FAI Cup double, and in their Europa Cup defeats to Glasgow City.

The Dubliner was then appointed on a permanent basis in October, when he signed a new two-year contract with the club.

But having been at the helm for 2026 President’s Cup success, he departs just one league game into the new season, with the champions now on the hunt for their third new manager in a year. 

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