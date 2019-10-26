This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four goals from Ryan-Doyle sees Peamount crowned champions for the first time since 2012

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle scored four goals on a memorable night for Peamount as they sealed the title.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 8:58 PM
54 minutes ago 704 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4868982
Aine O'Gorman lifts the Women's National League title.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Aine O'Gorman lifts the Women's National League title.
Aine O'Gorman lifts the Women's National League title.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PEAMOUNT UNITED WERE crowned Women’s National League champions on Saturday night after securing an emphatic 8-1 victory at home to Cork City.

The Dubliners needed a win to mathematically seal the league after a dramatic late title charge by rivals Shelbourne in recent weeks. A draw would only be good enough to set up a dramatic play-off against the Reds in a fortnight.

Peamount, vying for their first league crown in seven years, got off to a perfect start when star forward Eleanor Ryan-Doyle broke the deadlock after 16 minutes at PRL Park in Newcastle.

Ryan-Doyle added two more shortly afterwards to seal a nine-minute hat-trick before the half-hour mark.

Captain Aine O’Gorman added a fourth, before Megan Smyth Lynch notched another to put the league leaders 5-0 ahead at the break as they cruised to victory in fine style in front of a home crowd.

Ryan-Doyle scored her fourth of the evening shortly after half-time to make it 6-0, before Cork pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Lynch and O’Gorman scored one more each to seal a comprehensive victory which sees the WNL title return to Peamount for the first time since 2012 after they clinched an impressive 56 points from 63 on offer.

Women’s National League results:

  • Peamount United 8-1 Cork City
  • Wexford Youths 7-1 Kilkenny United
  • Galway Women’s FC 2-1 DLR Waves

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie