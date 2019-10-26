Four goals from Ryan-Doyle sees Peamount crowned champions for the first time since 2012

PEAMOUNT UNITED WERE crowned Women’s National League champions on Saturday night after securing an emphatic 8-1 victory at home to Cork City.

The Dubliners needed a win to mathematically seal the league after a dramatic late title charge by rivals Shelbourne in recent weeks. A draw would only be good enough to set up a dramatic play-off against the Reds in a fortnight.

Peamount, vying for their first league crown in seven years, got off to a perfect start when star forward Eleanor Ryan-Doyle broke the deadlock after 16 minutes at PRL Park in Newcastle.

Ryan-Doyle added two more shortly afterwards to seal a nine-minute hat-trick before the half-hour mark.

Captain Aine O’Gorman added a fourth, before Megan Smyth Lynch notched another to put the league leaders 5-0 ahead at the break as they cruised to victory in fine style in front of a home crowd.

Ryan-Doyle scored her fourth of the evening shortly after half-time to make it 6-0, before Cork pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Lynch and O’Gorman scored one more each to seal a comprehensive victory which sees the WNL title return to Peamount for the first time since 2012 after they clinched an impressive 56 points from 63 on offer.

Women’s National League results:

Peamount United 8-1 Cork City

Wexford Youths 7-1 Kilkenny United

Galway Women’s FC 2-1 DLR Waves

. @peamountutd Ladies were in full voice tonight after beating Cork in Greenogue to secure the 2019 Women's National League title! ⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/8CHb9oF53c — The Echo Newspaper (@TheEchoOnline) October 26, 2019

