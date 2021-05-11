Pearce to referee Champions Cup final as Irish officials appointed for Challenge Cup decider

Luke Pearce will take charge of his first Heineken Champions Cup final when La Rochelle face Toulouse.

LUKE PEARCE IS set to become the youngest man to referee a Heineken Champions Cup final.

The 33-year-old will lead a team of English officials in overseeing the game between La Rochelle and Toulouse at Twickenham on Saturday, 22 May.

Pearce, who has refereed 30 games in the competition to date, will be assisted by Wayne Barnes and Matthew Carley, with Tom Foley acting as TMO.

The previous evening’s meeting of Leicester Tigers and Montpellier at the same venue – during which the Challenge Cup will be at stake – is to be refereed by Andrew Brace.

The IRFU official, who also took charge of last season’s final, will be joined by Frank Murphy, Chris Busby and Brian McNeice (TMO).