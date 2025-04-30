Toulouse hooker Mauvaka out of Champions Cup semi

FRANCE HOOKER PEATO Peato Mauvaka will miss Toulouse’s Champions Cup semi-final against Bordeaux-Begles and will likely miss the remainder of the season because of a knee injury, the Top 14 leaders announced on Wednesday.

Mauvaka was seriously injured in training on Tuesday and while Toulouse have said he is set to be out of action for several months, they have not specified the full nature of the injury.

Rugby newspaper Midi-Olympique, however, has suggested he damaged his cruciate ligament which, if correct, would mean he is unlikely to play again this season.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old, who has 42 caps, was a regular starter during the last Six Nations although he picked up a three-week suspension for foul play in the final match against Scotland.

His place in the Toulouse starting line-up for Sunday’s semi-final will pass to Julien Marchand, who also shares the hooking duties with France.

Toulouse have already lost Antoine Dupont to a cruciate ligament this season with their totemic scrum-half injured in the Six Nations game against Ireland.

Dupont is not expected to play again before November.

Adding to their woes, Toulouse, the defending champions, will also be without Scotland back Blair Kinghorn, another to suffer a knee injury.

International flier Ange Capuozzo, however, has recovered from a right ankle injury and is expected to feature.

– © AFP 2025