Relegated Wolves appoint Cesar Peixoto as new manager

WOLVES HAVE HIRED Cesar Peixoto as their new manager after sacking Rob Edwards following their relegation from the Premier League.

Peixoto arrives from Portuguese club Gil Vicente on a two-year contract, with the deal subject to work permit regulations.

The new head coach 🐺 pic.twitter.com/t9rIWDSP11 — Wolves (@Wolves) June 15, 2026

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The 46-year-old has coached several clubs in his native Portugal and caught the eye of Wolves’ owners after leading Gil Vicente to a sixth place finish in the Primeira Liga last season.

“I’m proud to be here at this big, historic club in England. It’s a big opportunity for me and I’m prepared to do everything to put Wolves where it belongs in the Premier League,” Peixoto said.

“We have great players, but I think the team can improve a lot with me and I can improve as a technical head coach.”

Edwards was sacked last week after just seven months in charge at Molineux, with Wolves claiming the decision would provide them with a better chance of returning to the Premier League.

Wolves, who last played in the second tier in 2018, finished bottom of the Premier League with just three wins from their 38 league games.

“We wanted clear identity, strong leadership qualities and a real hunger to succeed. Cesar demonstrated all of those characteristics, but what impressed me most was his mentality, his work ethic and his willingness to embrace the challenge in front of him,” Wolves executive chairman Nathan Shi said.

“We believe he will be an excellent fit for the culture and vision we are building at Wolves.”