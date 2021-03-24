Ingram hits hot streak as LeBron-less Lakers lose third straight game

Ingram drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

BRANDON INGRAM SCORED 36 points as the New Orleans Pelicans took full advantage of LeBron James’ injury absence to pummel the Los Angeles Lakers 128-111 on Tuesday.

Ingram, who was drafted by the Lakers in 2016 but traded away by the club in 2019, sent his former team sliding to defeat in a one-sided game at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center.

The Lakers were rocked on Saturday by an injury to James which has left the four-time NBA champion facing several weeks on the sidelines.

With Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol already out injured, the depleted Lakers have now lost three consecutive games to fall to fourth place in the Western Conference standings at 28-16.

The Pelicans meanwhile remain in the hunt for a playoff berth after a win that sees them improve to 19-24.

The Pels’ superior firepower comfortably overwhelmed the Lakers on Tuesday, with Zion Williamson complementing Ingram’s display with a 27-point effort.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said his team must improve offensively in the absence of James and Davis, but insisted the squad could overcome their absence.

“Getting us organized offensively is probably my top priority right now,” Vogel said.

“We’re staying positive. We’ve got a great belief in this group that even with LeBron and AD out we can win games down this stretch and that there’ll be a silver lining at the end of it.”

In other games on Tuesday, Devin Booker scored 23 points and Deandre Ayton added a double-double as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to three games with a 110-100 road win over the Miami Heat.

The fifth-placed Denver Nuggets meanwhile are closing in on the fourth-placed Lakers after a 110-99 win over the Orlando Magic in Florida.

In Portland, James Harden brushed off the absence of Brooklyn team-mates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to lead the Nets to a 116-112 victory.

Harden scored 25 points and had 17 assists as the Nets improved to 30-14 to remain hot on the heels of Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia.

The Sixers, meanwhile, were pushed all the way by a Golden State Warriors team missing the injured Steph Curry before battling to a 108-98 win in San Francisco.

