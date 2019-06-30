This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Guardiola rules out Barcelona return, renews Man City commitment

Serie A champions Juventus were linked with an approach for Pep Guardiola, but he has reconfirmed his commitment to Manchester City.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 2:40 PM
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.
PEP GUARDIOLA HAS reaffirmed his commitment to Premier League champions Manchester City and ruled out a return to Barcelona.

Guardiola led City to an unprecedented domestic treble last term, although they fell short of Champions League glory once more.

The Catalan was then linked with a move to Juventus as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, but indicated he was not interested in a switch to Serie A with Maurizio Sarri instead lured from Chelsea.

Former Bayern Munich boss Guardiola has long been linked with a return to Barcelona, where as manager he won the Champions League twice, as well as a trio of LaLiga titles.

But in an interview with Catalan newspaper Ara, Guardiola indicated he sees his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, with his City contract running to 2021.

“I have everything here, sincerely, everything I need,” Guardiola said of City, who have won the Premier League two years running.

Work at home [in Spain] is more wearing because the emotions are so intense and the press conferences harder.

“Here, in Manchester, I have [director of football] Txiki [Begiristain], who is the most important person of my career because he trusted me when I was no one.

“I have [chief executive] Ferran [Soriano] also, who sometimes asks, ‘How can it be so cold?’. But, at the same time, he manages with a brutal precision.

When I win I am good, when I lose I am bad. That is the same everywhere, but in this club we are three or four people deciding in the sporting area, there isn’t the noise of 18 board members.

“I extended my contract because we have a young team, I have everything I desire to do my job. I won’t go back here [to Barcelona] or Germany.

“Where can I find facilities so good as in such a beautiful league as the Premier League?”

