Wednesday 25 August 2021
Pep Guardiola says he will leave Man City when his contract expires in 2023

On the day City missed out on Harry Kane, their manager has put a date on his exit.

By Press Association Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,495 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5531860
Pep Guardiola is preparing to wave goodbye to Manchester.
Image: Rui Vieira
Image: Rui Vieira

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS said he plans to leave Manchester City when his current contract runs out in 2023.

The 50-year-old Spaniard, who joined City in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles, feels he will need a rest after seven years in charge.

And the former Barcelona boss revealed his next ambition is to take charge of a national team.

“Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility. A national team is the next step,’ he said at an XP Investimentos event, as reported by ESPN on Wednesday.

“After seven years on this team, I think I’m going to have a stop. I’m going to have to take a break, see what we’ve done.

“And in the process, I would like to train a South American (team), European, playing a Copa America, I want to have that experience.”

Guardiola took a 12-month break following his departure from Barcelona in 2012 after four years at the Nou Camp, and joined Bayern Munich in 2013.

Guardiola’s comments will come as a further blow to the City hierarchy on the day their pursuit of Harry Kane ended, with the England captain confirming he would be staying at Tottenham this summer.

 

