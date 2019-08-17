This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It needs fixing' - Pep Guardiola laments VAR faults after last-gasp goal disallowed

The drama was reminiscent of last season’s Champions League quarter-final when City were also denied late on.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 9:32 PM
48 minutes ago 3,042 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4771027
Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline.
Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline.
Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline.

PEP GUARDIOLA LAMENTED that VAR needs to be fixed after he watched his Manchester City team have a last-minute winner against Tottenham ruled out on Saturday.

City thought they had snatched a late win when Gabriel Jesus’s effort trickled past Hugo Lloris, only to be ruled out for handball after the referee consulted with the video assistant.

The drama was reminiscent of last season’s Champions League quarter-final between the two sides when a stoppage-time goal from Raheem Sterling was disallowed, a decision which sent City out and Spurs into the semi-final.

“I thought we left that situation in Tottenham in the Champions League last season,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after the game. “But it is the same. The referee and VAR disallow it. It’s the second time [it's happened] — it’s tough. It’s honestly tough, but it’s the way it is.

It happened last week with Wolves and we saw for Chelsea on Wednesday — the keeper wasn’t on his line — Adrian in the penalty shoot-out. They have to fix it. The whistle inside matches now isn’t quite clear. But they believe it’s hands with Llorente in the Champions League and sometimes they don’t.

“It was incredible it wasn’t a penalty in the first half [for the foul on Rodri in the box] but VAR said it wasn’t and then at the end they did. I’m pretty sure people were happy today we just need to work harder at scoring our chances.”

City twice led at the Etihad Stadium against Spurs before being pegged back, with goals from Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura cancelling out strikes from Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

“The way we played was incredible — I am so proud,” said Guardiola. “The amount of shots we had was great and we only let them have two.

People say we can improve but the result is all that counts in the end. We would like to win because the guys deserved it but sometimes football is like this.

“They crossed the halfway line maybe four or five times in 90 minutes, so we defended well. [Goals from] corners happen when you have good takers and good headers, but of course we will work on [defending them].”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie