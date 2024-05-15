Pep Lijnders: Klopp's right-hand man set to take over as RB Salzburg boss

LIVERPOOL ASSISTANT MANAGER Pep Lijnders is to become the new head coach at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg after his departure from Anfield at the end of the season.

The Dutchman, who had initially worked at Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers, will leave the Merseysiders along with current manager Jurgen Klopp come the conclusion of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool added Wednesday that Vitor Matos, who spent four-and-a-half years as the club’s elite development coach, will also be joining Salzburg as assistant to Lijnders.

“I am very proud to become the new head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg,” Lijnders told Liverpool’s club website.

“This is a real privilege for me. After PSV Eindhoven, Porto and Liverpool, I am now moving to another exceptional club with a really good structure and a particular focus on youth development.

“I want to develop a mentality with the team that places a lot of emphasis on attacking style of play and where passion and hunger for success are the basis of everything.

“Together with my assistant coach Vitor Matos and the entire support team, we will do our best to help the club continue to grow in an ever-changing football world.”

