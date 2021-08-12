Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 12 August 2021
Advertisement

Limerick's Peter Casey cleared to play in All-Ireland hurling final

The star forward was shown a straight red card in the second half of the Treaty’s semi-final win over Waterford.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 10:32 PM
41 minutes ago 4,168 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/5521694
Peter Casey after being red-carded.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Peter Casey after being red-carded.
Peter Casey after being red-carded.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIMERICK’S PETER CASEY has been cleared to play in the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

The Limerick Leader first reported that the star forward successfully appealed his suspension this evening, while Limerick GAA confirmed the news in a statement.

It reads: “Limerick hurler Peter Casey is cleared to play in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final on Sunday week, 22 August when Limerick play Cork.

“He successfully appealed his suspension on this Thursday evening, where the suspension was overturned by the Central Hearings Committee.”

Casey was shown a straight red card in the second half of the Treaty’s semi-final win over Waterford in Croke Park, following an incident involving Conor Gleeson. The Na Piarsaigh man appeared to use his head in an exchange with the Déise defender.

It’s understood the proposed ban was rescinded on the basis of video evidence at a CHC hearing this evening.

Earlier this week, manager John Kiely confirmed that a meeting would take place on Tuesday night to discuss whether or not they would appeal the red card, having received the referee’s report on Monday.

He said that Casey would “absolutely” be involved in the process.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The reigning champions face Cork in the showpiece on 22 August.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie