Limerick's Peter Casey cleared to play in All-Ireland hurling final

LIMERICK’S PETER CASEY has been cleared to play in the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

The Limerick Leader first reported that the star forward successfully appealed his suspension this evening, while Limerick GAA confirmed the news in a statement.

It reads: “Limerick hurler Peter Casey is cleared to play in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final on Sunday week, 22 August when Limerick play Cork.

“He successfully appealed his suspension on this Thursday evening, where the suspension was overturned by the Central Hearings Committee.”

Casey was shown a straight red card in the second half of the Treaty’s semi-final win over Waterford in Croke Park, following an incident involving Conor Gleeson. The Na Piarsaigh man appeared to use his head in an exchange with the Déise defender.

It’s understood the proposed ban was rescinded on the basis of video evidence at a CHC hearing this evening.

Earlier this week, manager John Kiely confirmed that a meeting would take place on Tuesday night to discuss whether or not they would appeal the red card, having received the referee’s report on Monday.

He said that Casey would “absolutely” be involved in the process.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The reigning champions face Cork in the showpiece on 22 August.