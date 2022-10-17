Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 17 October 2022
New signing Dooley doubtful for Connacht as Delahunt and Farrell near returns

Connacht welcome Scarlets to the Sportsground for a basement clash under Friday Night Lights.

By John Fallon
Peter Dooley watching on at training today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
LOOSEHEAD PROP PETER Dooley is undergoing a scan to see if he will be available for Connacht’s basement clash against Scarlets at the Sportsground on Friday night.

The 28-year old from Offaly, signed from Leinster during the summer, has featured in all five games for Andy Friend’s side this season but is doubtful for their showdown with Scarlets with a hamstring injury.

Connacht are boosted by the return to full training of another Offaly native, hooker Shane Delahunt, who has been out of action with a serious hamstring injury since March.

Centre Tom Farrell is also back in full training as Connacht try and get their season really up and running with just a win over Munster in a difficult start to the URC to show so far.

Scarlets also have had just one win in their opening five games and Friend said his men will need to be much more clinical, having gone down 10-0 to Leinster at the weekend, if they are to secure a badly needed victory in what will be their final home match until they play Benetton in December.

“We had nine entries into their 22 on Friday night for zero points. It’s a multitude of things which are letting us down. We can’t put our finger on one thing. Our physicality and our intent were definitely there but we are not clinical enough at the moment.

“We have one win from five games and you are hearing we haven’t clicked yet, which we haven’t, but we need that to start pretty quickly.”

However, he knows they will have a tough clash against the misfiring Llanelli side who will come to Galway on the back of their first win of the campaign when they defeated Zebre Parma 36-12 at the weekend.

“Scarlets, they are not an easy team either, they have a lot of internationals there and new signings,” added Friend.

“Similar to us, they haven’t been firing on all cylinders at the front end of the season. There are a few of us sitting down at the bottom end of the table and we are all searching for the game to come together and no doubt they will be targeting Friday night as are we.”

John Fallon
