Peter Keane steps down as Clare football manager after one season

PETER KEANE HAS stepped down as manager of the Clare senior footballers after one season in charge.

The Kerryman cited “a combination of factors . . . namely growing business demands, plus travel and time challenges” as Clare GAA announced the news this afternoon.

Keane filled the vacancy left by Mark Fitzgerald last autumn. The Banner are now on the hunt for their fourth senior football manager in four years, after the departure of long-serving Colm Collins in the summer of 2023.

In a lengthy statement published through Clare GAA social media channels, Keane said:

“It is with regret that I am unable to commit to managing Clare senior footballers for the year ahead. A combination of factors are influencing my decision, namely growing business demands, plus travel and time challenges.

“I really enjoyed my time working with a great panel of footballers, whose commitment and dedication was first class. Their desire to be better footballers and play for their county at highest level was exemplary.

“I express my sincere thanks to my management and backroom teams for their great work and commitment of the past season, also to the officers of Clare county board and football supporters club for their wonderful support throughout the season.

“I’m also grateful for the unwavering support of my wife Siobhon and children.

“Finally, I wish to sincerely thank all the players on the Clare senior football panel for their total commitment, positive attitude, and dedication. They were both a privilege and a pleasure to train and work with, to manage, represent Clare playing with pride and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Clare GAA Statement - 10.08.2025 pic.twitter.com/2jztZFuQRY — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) August 10, 2025

Clare GAA head of operations Deirdre Murphy and chairman Kieran Keating thanked Keane, with Murphy noting, “We are disappointed to be planning for 2026 without him”.

“I know from discussing Clare football matters with Peter over the past year that his interest in our cause was genuine and his engagement with our players was always enthusiastic and forthright,” Keating added.

“The logistics of his journey to Clare a number of times a week for the duration of the season proved difficult to manage alongside his business interests and personal/family commitments, and whilst we had sincerely hoped Peter could remain in the manager’s role, we accept his decision with the grace he brought to the appointment.

“We will now look to appoint a new manager and management team as soon as practicable to ensure we are prepared and ready for the 2026 season.”

A general view of the Clare senior footballers. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Under Keane’s watch, Clare finished third in Division 3 of the National Football League, just missing out on promotion due to score difference.

They were again beaten by Kerry in the Munster final, the scoreline 4-20 to 0-21 after a semi-final win over Tipperary. And they finished bottom of their All-Ireland senior championship group after three defeats to Down, Monaghan and Louth.

Keane previously spent three seasons as Kerry senior manager following success at minor level.

The Caherciveen man steered them to the All-Ireland final in 2019 (defeated by Dublin in a replay), while there was a shock Munster semi-final loss to Cork in 2020 and an All-Ireland semi-final exit to eventual champions Tyrone followed in 2021.

