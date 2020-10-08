BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 8 October 2020
Munster captain Peter O'Mahony cleared to play after red card last weekend

The Ireland international has not received any ban after being sent off against Scarlets.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 12:58 PM
MUNSTER CAPTAIN PETER O’Mahony has not received a ban after his red card against Scarlets last weekend and is, therefore, free to play against Edinburgh on Saturday if selected.

O’Mahony received two yellow cards during Munster’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Scarlets, getting sin-binned in the first half and then picking up his second yellow before his team’s dramatic late win. 

peter-omahony O'Mahony was sent off last weekend in Llanelli. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A statement from the Guinness Pro14 says O’Mahony’s red card was reviewed by a judicial officer, Sheriff Kathrine Mackie of Scotland, but it was found that “the sending off was sufficient” and no ban was applied.

Both of O’Mahony’s yellow cards came under Law 9.11: “Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others.”

Referee Sam Grove-White showed O’Mahony yellow in the first half for not using his arms when he looked to counter-ruck as the Scarlets prepared to box kick, while his second yellow was for tucking his arm as he fell into Scarlets lock Jake Ball just after Munster’s Chris Farrell had scored a try.

“The Judicial Officer, Sheriff Kathrine Mackie, Scotland, found after referring to the methodology in the Disciplinary Rules and the application of mitigating and aggravating features, that the sending off was sufficient,” reads a statement from the Pro14.

“The Player is available for selection on Saturday.”

