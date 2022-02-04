Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 4 February 2022
Advertisement

Peter Wright triumphs on opening night of revamped Premier League in Cardiff

The world champion got the better of Jonny Clayton in the final.

By Press Association Friday 4 Feb 2022, 7:59 AM
36 minutes ago 448 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5673334
Peter Wright in action.
Image: PA
Peter Wright in action.
Peter Wright in action.
Image: PA

PETER WRIGHT MADE the perfect start to his bid for the Cazoo Premier League title by winning the first round of the revamped competition.

After claiming his second World Championship last month, the Scot made it his 2022 quest to win this competition for the first time and hit the ground running in Cardiff.

A round-robin league has been replaced with 16 individual eight-man knockout events,  and Wright beat defending champion and home favourite Jonny Clayton 6-1 in a one-sided final in the first week.

Wright, who earned £10,000 for the win, deserved his prize having seen off Michael Smith – in a rematch of the World Championship final – in the quarters and then Gary Anderson in the semis.

The 51-year-old raced into a 4-0 lead against Clayton and sealed glory in style with a 124 checkout.

Clayton, who had beaten Joe Cullen and James Wade on his way to the final, was unable to match Wright, who posted an impressive 113 average.

As well as his £10,000 pay day, Wright also wins five points which will go towards determining the top four players who will compete for the title on the 17th night of competition.

And he looks a good bet to be there on this evidence after claiming he is channelling his inner Phil Taylor.

“I have got a new feeling, a Phil Taylor feeling,” he said on Sky Sports. “I used to think ‘how does that man concentrate for every single match?’, but I have found it this year after I won the worlds.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I believe I can go on. I want to play every single tournament and win every single tournament.”

While it was a positive night for Wright, world number one Gerwyn Price fell flat on his homecoming.

The Welshman, who missed last year’s tournament due to coronavirus, lost 6-3 to Wade in the quarter-finals and did not look his usual tenacious self.

Michael Van Gerwen also suffered disappointment, losing in the last eight to Anderson.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie