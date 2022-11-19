Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rory Gaffney named PFAI player of the year with Andy Lyons picking up young player award

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson's outstanding season was reflected by the fact he was named First Division player of the year.

38 minutes ago 253 Views 1 Comment
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

RORY GAFFNEY HAS won the PFAI player of the year award after a superb season for the champions, Shamrock Rovers.

Gaffney’s success was matched by his colleague, Andy Lyons, and manager, Stephen Bradley, who were the respective winners of the young player and manager of the year awards.

Waterford’s Phoenix Patterson’s outstanding season was reflected by the fact he was named First Division player of the year.

Nathan Collins and Courtney Brosnan were the respective winners of the overseas player of the year and the women’s senior international player of the year.

There was also recognition for Ollie Cahill, whose brilliant career for Cork City, Shelbourne, Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers, was matched by his work as an administrator with the PFAI. He picked up their merit award at tonight’s event.

PFA Ireland Player of the Year – Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers F.C.)

PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year – Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers F.C.) 

PFA Ireland First Division Player of the Year – Phoenix Patterson (Waterford F.C.)
PFA Ireland Overseas Player of the Year – Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.)
PFA Ireland Women’s Senior International Player of the Year – Courtney Brosnan (Everton F.C.)
PFA Ireland Premier Division Manager of the Year – Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers F.C.) 
PFA Ireland First Division Manager of the Year – Colin Healy (Cork City F.C.) 
PFA Ireland Premier Division Referee of the Year – Neil Doyle
PFA Ireland First Division Referee of the Year – Kevin O’Sullivan
PFA Ireland Merit Award – Ollie Cahill

