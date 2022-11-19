Rory Gaffney named PFAI player of the year with Andy Lyons picking up young player award

RORY GAFFNEY HAS won the PFAI player of the year award after a superb season for the champions, Shamrock Rovers.
Gaffney’s success was matched by his colleague, Andy Lyons, and manager, Stephen Bradley, who were the respective winners of the young player and manager of the year awards.
Waterford’s Phoenix Patterson’s outstanding season was reflected by the fact he was named First Division player of the year.
Nathan Collins and Courtney Brosnan were the respective winners of the overseas player of the year and the women’s senior international player of the year.
There was also recognition for Ollie Cahill, whose brilliant career for Cork City, Shelbourne, Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers, was matched by his work as an administrator with the PFAI. He picked up their merit award at tonight’s event.
PFA Ireland Player of the Year – Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers F.C.)
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year – Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers F.C.)
COMMENTS (1)