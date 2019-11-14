Play scrapped as storms wash out first day of PGA Tour event in Mexico

We go again on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Club.

HEAVY RAIN AND thunderstorms have forced PGA Tour officials to scrap play in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

After several delays to a scheduled early morning start, tournament officials abandoned attempts to get the first round under way at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, south of Cancun.

Tour officials said heavy downpours drenching the course had left many areas of the layout unplayable.

“The bottom line is we just don’t have a golf course that’s playable,” PGA Tour rules official Slugger White said.

“We’ve got situations out there where we could lose balls in areas that we have no virtual certainty where it was.”

The first round of the @MayakobaGolf has been postponed due to heavy rain in the area.



Play is set to resume at 7 AM ET Friday.



Check the Weather Hub presented by @Travelers for the latest: https://t.co/Qu6Puyj6Tc pic.twitter.com/RtnYvVHIsl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 14, 2019

With more poor weather forecast for Friday, White warned of the possibility of a Monday finish for the tournament.

“Tomorrow, unfortunately, is going to look almost about the same until we get here and see what happens,” he said.

“Monday’s always in the mix. Obviously, we hope to finish on Sunday, but Monday will always be there.”

The washout is the first time since 2013 that the opening round of a PGA Tour event has been suspended without any play being possible.

Graeme McDowell is due to play at the event.

