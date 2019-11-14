This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 14 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Play scrapped as storms wash out first day of PGA Tour event in Mexico

The opening round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic will have to wait.

By AFP Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,015 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4892452
We go again on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Club.
Image: PGA Tour Twitter.
We go again on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Club.
We go again on Friday at El Camaleon Golf Club.
Image: PGA Tour Twitter.

HEAVY RAIN AND thunderstorms have forced PGA Tour officials to scrap play in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

After several delays to a scheduled early morning start, tournament officials abandoned attempts to get the first round under way at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, south of Cancun.

Tour officials said heavy downpours drenching the course had left many areas of the layout unplayable.

“The bottom line is we just don’t have a golf course that’s playable,” PGA Tour rules official Slugger White said.

“We’ve got situations out there where we could lose balls in areas that we have no virtual certainty where it was.”

With more poor weather forecast for Friday, White warned of the possibility of a Monday finish for the tournament.

“Tomorrow, unfortunately, is going to look almost about the same until we get here and see what happens,” he said.

“Monday’s always in the mix. Obviously, we hope to finish on Sunday, but Monday will always be there.”

The washout is the first time since 2013 that the opening round of a PGA Tour event has been suspended without any play being possible.

Graeme McDowell is due to play at the event.

© – AFP, 2019   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie