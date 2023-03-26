Phil Foden out of England’s Euro qualifier after having appendix removed

PHIL FODEN HAS been ruled out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on the morning of today’s game at Wembley.

The 22-year-old came off the bench, and was later substituted, in Thursday’s 2-1 win away to Italy.

Advertisement

Manchester City midfielder Foden, 22, trained with England on Saturday but was later taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery today.

England’s Football Association said in a statement: “Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.

“England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.”

Manchester City confirmed that Foden had been forced to withdraw from the England squad after undergoing surgery and tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Phil.”

– © AFP 2023