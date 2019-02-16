This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface

A pair of second-half strikes did not mean Phil Foden found Manchester City’s FA Cup trip to Newport County an enjoyable experience.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 5,197 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4497729
Foden celebrates doubling Man City's lead in the second half.
Image: Nick Potts
Foden celebrates doubling Man City's lead in the second half.
Foden celebrates doubling Man City's lead in the second half.
Image: Nick Potts

PHIL FODEN NETTED an impressive FA Cup brace in Manchester City’s 4-1 fifth-round win at Newport County despite a Rodney Parade pitch he branded the worst he has played on.

Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring Premier League leaders were kept at bay during a keenly contested first half before Leroy Sane broke the deadlock six minutes into the second period.

Foden dispatched a fine solo effort in the 75th minute but the 18-year-old’s fifth goal of the season was required to settle nerves a minute from time after Newport striker Padraig Amond reduced the arrears.

“We showed our professionalism, keeping the ball moving. In the end it showed,” the England U21 international told BT Sport.

“We scored straight away after [Amond] scored, it’s always good to do that.

“[The pitch] is the worst I’ve played on, to be honest.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface
    'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface
    'I had no choice' - Ramos shocked by yellow card fuss
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    IRELAND
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    HURLING
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie