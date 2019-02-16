'Worst pitch I've played on': Man City hero Phil Foden unimpressed with Newport surface

Foden celebrates doubling Man City's lead in the second half.

PHIL FODEN NETTED an impressive FA Cup brace in Manchester City’s 4-1 fifth-round win at Newport County despite a Rodney Parade pitch he branded the worst he has played on.

Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring Premier League leaders were kept at bay during a keenly contested first half before Leroy Sane broke the deadlock six minutes into the second period.

Foden dispatched a fine solo effort in the 75th minute but the 18-year-old’s fifth goal of the season was required to settle nerves a minute from time after Newport striker Padraig Amond reduced the arrears.

“We showed our professionalism, keeping the ball moving. In the end it showed,” the England U21 international told BT Sport.

“We scored straight away after [Amond] scored, it’s always good to do that.

“[The pitch] is the worst I’ve played on, to be honest.”

