Dublin: 5°C Saturday 6 March 2021
Phil Healy just misses out on medal and sets massive PB in European final

The Cork superstar was fourth in the 400m final, clocking a time of 51.94.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 7:46 PM
What a run: Phil Healy after her 400m final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

PHIL HEALY JUST missed out on a European Indoor Championships medal, finishing fourth in her 400m final this evening and clocking a personal best of 51.94.

Ireland’s fastest woman fought right to the line and can take great pride from her performance in her first-ever major final — and her weekend’s work, in general.

The 26-year-old Cork superstar enjoyed an excellent start, running a brilliant first lap in lane four to put herself in a strong position after the break, just before the bell. Coming towards the second last bend, Healy moved out to mount a challenge for the bronze medal, but she fell just short in a star-studded field.

Netherlands ace Femke Bol — reigning world 400m hurdles champion — won it out in 50.63, a European best for the season, while Poland’s Justyna Swiety-Ersetic was second in 51.41.

Great Britain’s Jodie Williams bagged the bronze in the end, with another high-flying Dutchwoman in Lieke Klaver and Andrea Rou Milkos of Romania finishing behind Healy.

Healy stormed into the final with a stunning semi-final win yesterday evening, edging out the latter and putting the icing on top of a hugely successful opening day all round for The Ballineen Bullet.

The 26-year-old — coached by Wexford mastermind Shane McCormack — ran 52.00 to win her heat in style, the fastest time put down in the opening races and just 0.01 outside her then recently-set lifetime best.

The Bandon AC star then won her semi-final in a time of 52.41 — the fifth fastest of all the qualifiers for the final.

“Getting into the final is bonus and as Paul Robinson said, ‘When there is no pressure on, you’re dangerous, when you have nothing to lose you’re dangerous,’” she told RTÉ afterwards.

“So I’m going to go out there and give it my all and I’m just thrilled to be in the final. But it’s not over yet just because I got into a final. I’ll be going out there and giving everything that I have.”

All Irish eyes now turn to Sarah Lavin and Sean Tobin in tomorrow’s 60m hurdles semi-finals and 3,000m final respectively after their stunning exploits and PBs this morning.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

