Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
Moving On

Former Man United defender Phil Jones retires from football as he considers coaching

The 32-year-old has been without a club since his time at Old Trafford ended last year.
3.06pm, 17 Aug 2024
1.1k
4

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED and England defender Phil Jones has confirmed his retirement from professional football.

The 32-year-old, who began his career with Blackburn, has been without a club since his injury-hit 12-season stay at Old Trafford ended last year.

Jones played 229 times for United but was restricted to six Premier League appearances during his final four campaigns.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “The career finished shorter than I would have liked.

“It was disappointing, obviously, but it’s easy to look at it glass half empty, so (I have a) glass half full view on it at the minute.”

Asked if he was now officially retired, Jones replied: “Yeah, I think it’s pretty obvious I struggled towards the end of my career.

“I gave everything I’ve got, left no stone unturned and unfortunately it ended how it did.”

Jones, who won 27 international caps and was selected for Euro 2012 and the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, was a Premier League title winner in 2013.

He has already taken steps towards a coaching career with a view to moving into management.

“I completed my (UEFA) A Licence last season, worked with the (under) 18s (at United) a little bit, which was really good, valuable experience, I enjoyed it,” he said.

“I fancy myself going into the coaching and ultimately taking charge of a team.

“But I know there are steps to get there and I’m willing to take that and I’m determined to get there.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie