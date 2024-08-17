Former Man United defender Phil Jones retires from football as he considers coaching

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED and England defender Phil Jones has confirmed his retirement from professional football.

The 32-year-old, who began his career with Blackburn, has been without a club since his injury-hit 12-season stay at Old Trafford ended last year.

Jones played 229 times for United but was restricted to six Premier League appearances during his final four campaigns.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “The career finished shorter than I would have liked.

“It was disappointing, obviously, but it’s easy to look at it glass half empty, so (I have a) glass half full view on it at the minute.”

Asked if he was now officially retired, Jones replied: “Yeah, I think it’s pretty obvious I struggled towards the end of my career.

“I gave everything I’ve got, left no stone unturned and unfortunately it ended how it did.”

Jones, who won 27 international caps and was selected for Euro 2012 and the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, was a Premier League title winner in 2013.

He has already taken steps towards a coaching career with a view to moving into management.

“I completed my (UEFA) A Licence last season, worked with the (under) 18s (at United) a little bit, which was really good, valuable experience, I enjoyed it,” he said.

“I fancy myself going into the coaching and ultimately taking charge of a team.

“But I know there are steps to get there and I’m willing to take that and I’m determined to get there.”