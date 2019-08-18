This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Phil Mickelson almost misses BMW tee time after his hotel is struck by lightning

The five-time Major winner said he had to leave his clubs and clothes behind when his hotel was evacuated.

By AFP Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 8:26 PM
Mickleson made it to the first tee on time (file photo).
Image: Nam Y. Huh
Image: Nam Y. Huh

PHIL MICKELSON SAID he narrowly avoided missing his final-round tee time for the BMW Championship  after his hotel room was “struck by lightning”.

“How’s this for crazy?,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter. “My hotel was struck by lightning, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire (only thing of mine on fire this week).

“I can’t get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes.”

But the popular left-hander later revealed he would be able to finish the FedEx Cup playoff event at Medinah, joking his clubs were a “fire retardant”.

“EMTs were awesome! I’m going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me.”

© AFP 2019  

