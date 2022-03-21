Membership : Access or Sign Up
Phil Mickelson removed from list of competitors for next month’s Masters

The three-time winner has been listed as a ‘past champion not playing’ on the tournament website.

By Press Association Monday 21 Mar 2022, 11:23 PM
22 minutes ago 712 Views 0 Comments
Phil Mickelson (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PHIL MICKELSON is set to miss the Masters for the first time in 28 years after being removed from the list of competitors for next month’s tournament.

The three-time winner has been listed as a “past champion not playing” on the tournament website.

Mickelson is currently taking a break from golf following the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and a potential Saudi-backed rival circuit.

The 51-year-old six-time major winner has not played since the Saudi International tournament in February.

Mickelson has participated at Augusta National every year since 1994, having made his Masters debut in 1991, and won the green jacket in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

