Thomas Detry storms to seven-shot win at Phoenix Open

BELGIUM’S THOMAS DETRY claimed his first PGA Tour title with a commanding victory in the WM Phoenix Open.

Detry took a five-shot lead into the final round at TPC Scottsdale and carded a closing 65 to finish 24 under par, seven shots clear of Daniel Berger and Michael Kim.

The 32-year-old, who won the World Cup of Golf with Thomas Pieters in 2018, came under pressure from playing partner Berger when the American picked up his fifth birdie of the day on the par-five 15th to briefly close the gap to just two shots.

However, Detry held his nerve to follow Berger in from seven feet and then hit a stunning approach to the par-three 16th to set up a tap-in birdie.

A statement shot from Thomas Detry! 🎯



The leader sticks it to a foot on No. 16 in search of his first career win.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/zWxAckWc1S — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2025

The shot deservedly drew high praise from former world number one Justin Thomas, who had joined the television commentary team after holing out for an eagle on the 18th in a closing 65.

“It’s hard to put into words how impressive that shot is normally, let alone in this situation,” Thomas said.

Detry also birdied the 17th and 18th to seal an overdue win before celebrating with his wife and two young children.

“It’s incredible, it’s what dreams are made of,” Detry told CBS. “Honestly that last walk on the last hole was incredible.

“Everything goes so quickly that you don’t really have time to enjoy it. Luckily my caddie was there to tell me to enjoy the moment – it’s pretty special.

“I’ve given myself plenty of chances in the past and never been able to conclude, and being able to put a statement out like that is incredible. I’m just over the moon.”

Ireland’s Seamus Power finished in a tie for 36th, on seven under overall.

Jordan Spieth tied for fourth on 16 under, his 68 featuring an incredible par save on the 11th when he played his second shot from under a bush left-handed with his putter.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, who waited behind the 18th green to congratulate his former Zurich Classic partner, shared sixth place on 15 under following a final round of 67.

World number one Scottie Scheffler threatened to mount a serious title challenge when he birdied four of the first six holes to reach 14 under, but slumped to a back nine of 41 which included a double bogey on the 18th.

Meanwhile, Yealimi Noh captured her first LPGA title on Sunday, outdueling South Korean Ko Jin-young down the final holes to win the Founders Cup by four strokes.

Noh, a 23-year-old American, fired a three-under-par 68 to finish on 21-under 263 after 72 holes at Florida’s Bradenton Country Club.

Leona Maguire shot a four-under 67 – her best round of the tournament – on the final day. The Cavan woman finished in a tie for 19th on eight-under overall.