McLaren’s Oscar Piastri (right) and team-mate Lando Norris after finishing first and second in Barcelona. Bradley Collyer/PA
FreeFormula 1

Oscar Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix as Lando Norris slips back in title fight

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium in Barcelona.
4.17pm, 1 Jun 2025

LANDO NORRIS LOST ground in the championship race after McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri produced a flawless performance to win Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris started second and finished in the same position – despite losing out to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen off the line – taking the chequered flag 2.4 seconds behind Piastri.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium after he fought his way past Verstappen following a late safety car re-start.

However, Verstappen accused Leclerc of driving into him as the two made slight contact on the straight and then fell off the road as he attempted to defend from George Russell.

Verstappen was advised to give the position to Russell to avoid a penalty, and while he seemed set to let Russell through, he appeared to drive into the Mercedes.

“What the f***”?” Russell said on the radio, with Verstappen later making way. Russell crossed the line in fourth, with Verstappen fifth. However, Verstappen was hit with a 10-second penalty by the stewards, demoting him to 10th.

Lewis Hamilton finished a poor seventh after he was passed by Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg in the closing stages.

Piastri’s win, which came despite a late safety car, marked his fifth of the nine rounds so far to extend his title advantage over Norris from three points to 10.

