The six stars in the running for LGFA and Camogie Player of the Year

THE 2024 LGFA and Camogie All-Stars take place this weekend.

Camogie’s top players will be honoured at a ceremony at Croke Park on Friday night, before ladies football takes centre stage at the nearby Bonnington Hotel on Saturday. evening

Champions Cork and Kerry lead the way in terms of nominees, while both counties — and others — have representatives in the running for Senior Player of the Year.

Here’s a look at those nominated in both codes. All six are on the All-Star longlists, but who will take home the top prizes?

***

LGFA Senior Players’ Player of the Year nominees

Lauren McConville (Armagh)

Lauren McConville on the charge. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Armagh’s centre-back starred in 2024 as the Orchard county won their first Division 1 league title and followed it up with Ulster success. McConville was Player of the Match in that league final against Kerry, and was later named LGFA Player of the Month for April and included in the Team of the League.

The Crossmaglen woman is teak-tough defensively, and instrumental in attack with marauding runs and regular scores. She split the posts against Tipperary and Mayo en route to the All-Ireland semi-final, where Armagh bowed out to the Kingdom.

McConville went on to spend a short stint with Gold Coast Suns in the AFLW. A first All-Star award beckons on Saturday.

Nicola Ward (Galway)

Nicola Ward in action for Galway. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Another centre-back, Ward was typically instrumental as Galway reached the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2019. She won her first All-Star alongside twin sister Louise five years ago, and both are nominated again.

Nicola’s most eye-catching display came against Dublin as the Tribe knocked the defending champions out in the quarter-final at Parnell Park. She was similarly influential against Cork in the semi-final, and landed the GPA Player of the Month award for July after those commanding displays.

The All-Ireland final against Kerry didn’t go to plan — Galway lost by 12 points — but Ward has continued her stunning exploits through the winter. On Sunday, she was Player of the Match as Kilkerrin-Clonberne won their seventh successive Connacht title. Attention now turns to their All-Ireland four in a row bid.

Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

Kayleigh Cronin tracking Andrea Trill. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Cronin is the All-Ireland champions’ sole representative on the Player of the Year shortlist, and completes a sweep of defenders. The full-back was outstanding all year, and is a shoo-in to collect her second All-Star after 2022. Whether the top prize follows remains to be seen.

The Dr Crokes star was Player of the Match in the All-Ireland final, capping a sublime defensive display and a remarkably consistent campaign overall. It was a full circle moment: Cronin urged her Kerry team-mates to go again on the Croke Park turf after their second consecutive decider defeat 12 months earlier.

As well as Brendan Martin Cup glory for the first time since 1993, Cronin helped Kerry to their first Munster crown since 2017. She was also named LGFA Player of the Month for August.

***

Camogie Player of the Year nominees

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Saoirse McCarthy is nominated for Player of the Year for the second successive season. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy is one of two Cork players on the camogie shortlist. She’s only 24, but has won two All-Stars already. She’ll undoubtedly make it three in a row after awards in 2022 and 2023, while this is the second consecutive season she has been nominated for Player of the Year.

Interestingly, the Courcey Rovers ace could win All-Stars across three different positions. She was recognised at half back in 2022, midfield in ’23, and is nominated among the half forwards this time around.

McCarthy excelled through Cork’s march to back-to-back O’Duffy Cups. Her pacy runs and shooting were key: she hit 0-3 (1f) in the final against Galway, and her 1-2 haul in the semi-final win over Galway included two superb pointed efforts.

Laura Hayes (Cork)

Laura Hayes lifting the O'Duffy Cup. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Hayes and McCarthy have played together since they were 13, and now find themselves together on the Player of the Year shortlist. The 2021 All-Star was another of Cork’s top performers this year, as well as their on-field captain with Molly Lynch the second-choice goalkeeper.

McCarthy is a modern day half back; forays into the opposition territory and long-range shooting are among her strengths. She scored 0-2 against Galway in their group game, but didn’t make the scoresheet in the final. Her primary focus there was her battle with Niamh Mallon, where she largely nullified the Tribe sharpshooter.

The Catherine’s player’s priority is defending, but she has provided a welcome launchpad for Cork’s forwards, maintaining full fitness after a run of injury struggles.

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Aoife Donohue had a superb final. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Galway’s versatile star was Player of the Year in 2021, while she has two All-Stars to her name from ’21 and ’19. She finished the latter season as Division 1 Player of the Year.

Donohue produced one of the great All-Ireland final losing performances in August. She was exceptional, firing over 0-4 from play and proving a constant thorn in Cork’s side.

The Mullagh woman scored a late equaliser against Tipperary in the semi-final, while her 1-1 tally was crucial in the quarter-final victory over Waterford. That 40th-minute goal was one of the best of the season, while Donohue was denied another spectacular major in the first half, stopped only by a fortuitous hook after a breathtaking run.

Injury kept her out for a month before that and her return as the beating heart of the Galway team was decisive.