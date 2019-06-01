Player ratings: How Liverpool and Spurs fared in the Champions League final

Alisson 8Our Rating Wasn't really tested in the first half, but made some crucial saves in the second as Tottenham rallied. 6 Your

Trent Alexander Arnold 8Our Rating Produced a couple of trademark dangerous crosses, and defended very well when he had to. 6 Your

Andy Robertson 7Our Rating His attacking threat was curbed somewhat as Spurs increasingly dominated, though he still looked threatening when he got the ball in the final third. 6 Your

Joel Matip 8Our Rating Handled Harry Kane and the Spurs attack very well and has emerged as a top-class defender in recent times. 6 Your

Virgil van Dijk 8Our Rating Got the better of Kane in their individual duel and made some crucial interceptions, particularly in the second half as Son Heung-min burst through on goal. 6 Your

Jordan Henderson 6Our Rating Didn't do much on the ball, but put in an excellent shift as ever. 6 Your

Georginio Wijnaldum 5Our Rating Worked hard, but offered very little in possession and was replaced by James Milner with half an hour remaining. 6 Your

Fabinho 5Our Rating Didn't control the midfield in the way he can and was reduced to screening for the most part. 6 Your

Mohamed Salah 7Our Rating Not exactly a vintage performance, but scored the crucial penalty to put Liverpool in a good position early on. 6 Your

Sadio Mane 6Our Rating Had a couple of impressive driving runs, but a quiet night by his high standards. 6 Your

Roberto Firmino 5Our Rating Had very little impact on the game and didn't look fully fit. Replaced by Divock Origi just before the hour mark. 6 Your

Jurgen Klopp 7Our Rating It was far from the perfect display by Liverpool, but Klopp will be happy his side had the resilience to see the game out, while he made some intelligent substitutions, most notably introducing Divock Origi for the ineffectual Roberto Firmino. 6 Your

Hugo Lloris 6Our Rating Arguably could have done better for the penalty, but could do nothing about Origi's goal. Dealt relatively well with Liverpool's corners and didn't have too much to do otherwise. 6 Your

Kieran Trippier 5Our Rating Got forward increasingly as the game wore on, though his delivery was mixed at best and he gave the ball away far too often. 6 Your

Danny Rose 7Our Rating Was one of the more assured Tottenham players on the ball and posed a threat down the left flank. 6 Your

Toby Alderweireld 6Our Rating Looked fairly solid for the most part, though could arguably have done more to stop Origi's goal. 6 Your

Jan Vertonghen 6Our Rating Didn't do too much wrong, but couldn't stop a clinical Liverpool triumphing. 6 Your

Moussa Sissoko 5Our Rating Showed good energy as always but struggled to impose himself amid a scrappy game and was taken off with 15 minutes remaining. Will also rue having his hand out for the penalty. 6 Your

Harry Winks 5Our Rating Didn't look fully fit and was replaced in the second half as Spurs attempted to find an equaliser. 6 Your

Christian Eriksen 7Our Rating Looked nervy early on and misplaced a few passes, but his influence increased as he moved into a deeper role, playing more than one defence-splitting pass that Spurs' attackers failed to capitalise on. 6 Your

Dele Alli 5Our Rating Though he improved slightly in the second half, his decision-making in the final third was frequently poor while he could have done better with a second-half header before being replaced by Fernando Llorente late on. 6 Your

Son Heung-min 6Our Rating Spurs' most threatening attacker, Son's mazy runs caused Liverpool's defenders a few nervy moments, though like his team-mates, the necessary killer touch eluded him. 6 Your

Harry Kane 5Our Rating Played a couple of intelligent passes in the second half, but overall, will be disappointed by his lack of influence on the game. 6 Your

Mauricio Pochettino 6Our Rating His team played better than their opponents for the majority of the second half, but ultimately he will wonder if he would have been better off starting Lucas Moura rather than Harry Kane, given the latter's indifferent display. 6 Your

Subs:

Divock Origi 7Our Rating Took his goal extremely well, and that strike, coupled with his starring role against Barcelona, means he is likely to be remembered as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-type figure of Liverpool's Champions League success. 6 Your

Others subs not on long enough to rate.