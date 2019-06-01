This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Player ratings: How Liverpool and Spurs fared in the Champions League final

The Reds earned a hard-fought 2-0 win.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 10:39 PM
Sat 10:39 PM 37,210 Views 38 Comments
https://the42.ie/4665032

Alisson

8Our Rating

Wasn't really tested in the first half, but made some crucial saves in the second as Tottenham rallied.

6

Trent Alexander Arnold

8Our Rating

Produced a couple of trademark dangerous crosses, and defended very well when he had to.

6

Andy Robertson

7Our Rating

His attacking threat was curbed somewhat as Spurs increasingly dominated, though he still looked threatening when he got the ball in the final third.

6

Joel Matip

8Our Rating

Handled Harry Kane and the Spurs attack very well and has emerged as a top-class defender in recent times.

6

Virgil van Dijk

8Our Rating

Got the better of Kane in their individual duel and made some crucial interceptions, particularly in the second half as Son Heung-min burst through on goal.

6

Jordan Henderson

6Our Rating

Didn't do much on the ball, but put in an excellent shift as ever.

6

Georginio Wijnaldum

5Our Rating

Worked hard, but offered very little in possession and was replaced by James Milner with half an hour remaining.

6

Fabinho

5Our Rating

Didn't control the midfield in the way he can and was reduced to screening for the most part.

6

Mohamed Salah

7Our Rating

Not exactly a vintage performance, but scored the crucial penalty to put Liverpool in a good position early on.

6

Sadio Mane

6Our Rating

Had a couple of impressive driving runs, but a quiet night by his high standards.   

6

Roberto Firmino

5Our Rating

Had very little impact on the game and didn't look fully fit. Replaced by Divock Origi just before the hour mark.

6

Jurgen Klopp

7Our Rating

It was far from the perfect display by Liverpool, but Klopp will be happy his side had the resilience to see the game out, while he made some intelligent substitutions, most notably introducing Divock Origi for the ineffectual Roberto Firmino.

6

Hugo Lloris

6Our Rating

Arguably could have done better for the penalty, but could do nothing about Origi's goal. Dealt relatively well with Liverpool's corners and didn't have too much to do otherwise.

6

Kieran Trippier

5Our Rating

Got forward increasingly as the game wore on, though his delivery was mixed at best and he gave the ball away far too often.

6

Danny Rose

7Our Rating

Was one of the more assured Tottenham players on the ball and posed a threat down the left flank.

6

Toby Alderweireld

6Our Rating

Looked fairly solid for the most part, though could arguably have done more to stop Origi's goal.

6

Jan Vertonghen

6Our Rating

Didn't do too much wrong, but couldn't stop a clinical Liverpool triumphing.

6

Moussa Sissoko

5Our Rating

Showed good energy as always but struggled to impose himself amid a scrappy game and was taken off with 15 minutes remaining. Will also rue having his hand out for the penalty.

6

Harry Winks

5Our Rating

Didn't look fully fit and was replaced in the second half as Spurs attempted to find an equaliser.

6

Christian Eriksen

7Our Rating

Looked nervy early on and misplaced a few passes, but his influence increased as he moved into a deeper role, playing more than one defence-splitting pass that Spurs' attackers failed to capitalise on.

6

Dele Alli

5Our Rating

Though he improved slightly in the second half, his decision-making in the final third was frequently poor while he could have done better with a second-half header before being replaced by Fernando Llorente late on.

6

Son Heung-min

6Our Rating

Spurs' most threatening attacker, Son's mazy runs caused Liverpool's defenders a few nervy moments, though like his team-mates, the necessary killer touch eluded him.

6

Harry Kane

5Our Rating

Played a couple of intelligent passes in the second half, but overall, will be disappointed by his lack of influence on the game.

6

Mauricio Pochettino

6Our Rating

His team played better than their opponents for the majority of the second half, but ultimately he will wonder if he would have been better off starting Lucas Moura rather than Harry Kane, given the latter's indifferent display.

6

Subs:

Divock Origi

7Our Rating

Took his goal extremely well, and that strike, coupled with his starring role against Barcelona, means he is likely to be remembered as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-type figure of Liverpool's Champions League success.

6

Others subs not on long enough to rate.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie