Player ratings: How Liverpool and Spurs fared in the Champions League final

8Our Rating Wasn't really tested in the first half, but made some crucial saves in the second as Tottenham rallied.
Alisson
8Our Rating
Wasn't really tested in the first half, but made some crucial saves in the second as Tottenham rallied.
8Our Rating Produced a couple of trademark dangerous crosses, and defended very well when he had to.
Trent Alexander Arnold
8Our Rating
Produced a couple of trademark dangerous crosses, and defended very well when he had to.
7Our Rating His attacking threat was curbed somewhat as Spurs increasingly dominated, though he still looked threatening when he got the ball in the final third.
Andy Robertson
7Our Rating
His attacking threat was curbed somewhat as Spurs increasingly dominated, though he still looked threatening when he got the ball in the final third.
8Our Rating Handled Harry Kane and the Spurs attack very well and has emerged as a top-class defender in recent times.
Joel Matip
8Our Rating
Handled Harry Kane and the Spurs attack very well and has emerged as a top-class defender in recent times.
8Our Rating Got the better of Kane in their individual duel and made some crucial interceptions, particularly in the second half as Son Heung-min burst through on goal.
Virgil van Dijk
8Our Rating
Got the better of Kane in their individual duel and made some crucial interceptions, particularly in the second half as Son Heung-min burst through on goal.
6Our Rating Didn't do much on the ball, but put in an excellent shift as ever.
Jordan Henderson
6Our Rating
Didn't do much on the ball, but put in an excellent shift as ever.
5Our Rating Worked hard, but offered very little in possession and was replaced by James Milner with half an hour remaining.
Georginio Wijnaldum
5Our Rating
Worked hard, but offered very little in possession and was replaced by James Milner with half an hour remaining.
5Our Rating Didn't control the midfield in the way he can and was reduced to screening for the most part.
Fabinho
5Our Rating
Didn't control the midfield in the way he can and was reduced to screening for the most part.
7Our Rating Not exactly a vintage performance, but scored the crucial penalty to put Liverpool in a good position early on.
Mohamed Salah
7Our Rating
Not exactly a vintage performance, but scored the crucial penalty to put Liverpool in a good position early on.
6Our Rating Had a couple of impressive driving runs, but a quiet night by his high standards.
Sadio Mane
6Our Rating
Had a couple of impressive driving runs, but a quiet night by his high standards.
5Our Rating Had very little impact on the game and didn't look fully fit. Replaced by Divock Origi just before the hour mark.
Roberto Firmino
5Our Rating
Had very little impact on the game and didn't look fully fit. Replaced by Divock Origi just before the hour mark.
7Our Rating It was far from the perfect display by Liverpool, but Klopp will be happy his side had the resilience to see the game out, while he made some intelligent substitutions, most notably introducing Divock Origi for the ineffectual Roberto Firmino.
Jurgen Klopp
7Our Rating
It was far from the perfect display by Liverpool, but Klopp will be happy his side had the resilience to see the game out, while he made some intelligent substitutions, most notably introducing Divock Origi for the ineffectual Roberto Firmino.
6Our Rating Arguably could have done better for the penalty, but could do nothing about Origi's goal. Dealt relatively well with Liverpool's corners and didn't have too much to do otherwise.
Hugo Lloris
6Our Rating
Arguably could have done better for the penalty, but could do nothing about Origi's goal. Dealt relatively well with Liverpool's corners and didn't have too much to do otherwise.
5Our Rating Got forward increasingly as the game wore on, though his delivery was mixed at best and he gave the ball away far too often.
Kieran Trippier
5Our Rating
Got forward increasingly as the game wore on, though his delivery was mixed at best and he gave the ball away far too often.
7Our Rating Was one of the more assured Tottenham players on the ball and posed a threat down the left flank.
Danny Rose
7Our Rating
Was one of the more assured Tottenham players on the ball and posed a threat down the left flank.
6Our Rating Looked fairly solid for the most part, though could arguably have done more to stop Origi's goal.
Toby Alderweireld
6Our Rating
Looked fairly solid for the most part, though could arguably have done more to stop Origi's goal.
6Our Rating Didn't do too much wrong, but couldn't stop a clinical Liverpool triumphing.
Jan Vertonghen
6Our Rating
Didn't do too much wrong, but couldn't stop a clinical Liverpool triumphing.
5Our Rating Showed good energy as always but struggled to impose himself amid a scrappy game and was taken off with 15 minutes remaining. Will also rue having his hand out for the penalty.
Moussa Sissoko
5Our Rating
Showed good energy as always but struggled to impose himself amid a scrappy game and was taken off with 15 minutes remaining. Will also rue having his hand out for the penalty.
5Our Rating Didn't look fully fit and was replaced in the second half as Spurs attempted to find an equaliser.
Harry Winks
5Our Rating
Didn't look fully fit and was replaced in the second half as Spurs attempted to find an equaliser.
7Our Rating Looked nervy early on and misplaced a few passes, but his influence increased as he moved into a deeper role, playing more than one defence-splitting pass that Spurs' attackers failed to capitalise on.
Christian Eriksen
7Our Rating
Looked nervy early on and misplaced a few passes, but his influence increased as he moved into a deeper role, playing more than one defence-splitting pass that Spurs' attackers failed to capitalise on.
5Our Rating Though he improved slightly in the second half, his decision-making in the final third was frequently poor while he could have done better with a second-half header before being replaced by Fernando Llorente late on.
Dele Alli
5Our Rating
Though he improved slightly in the second half, his decision-making in the final third was frequently poor while he could have done better with a second-half header before being replaced by Fernando Llorente late on.
6Our Rating Spurs' most threatening attacker, Son's mazy runs caused Liverpool's defenders a few nervy moments, though like his team-mates, the necessary killer touch eluded him.
Son Heung-min
6Our Rating
Spurs' most threatening attacker, Son's mazy runs caused Liverpool's defenders a few nervy moments, though like his team-mates, the necessary killer touch eluded him.
5Our Rating Played a couple of intelligent passes in the second half, but overall, will be disappointed by his lack of influence on the game.
Harry Kane
5Our Rating
Played a couple of intelligent passes in the second half, but overall, will be disappointed by his lack of influence on the game.
6Our Rating His team played better than their opponents for the majority of the second half, but ultimately he will wonder if he would have been better off starting Lucas Moura rather than Harry Kane, given the latter's indifferent display.
Mauricio Pochettino
6Our Rating
His team played better than their opponents for the majority of the second half, but ultimately he will wonder if he would have been better off starting Lucas Moura rather than Harry Kane, given the latter's indifferent display.
Subs:
7Our Rating Took his goal extremely well, and that strike, coupled with his starring role against Barcelona, means he is likely to be remembered as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-type figure of Liverpool's Champions League success.
Divock Origi
7Our Rating
Took his goal extremely well, and that strike, coupled with his starring role against Barcelona, means he is likely to be remembered as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-type figure of Liverpool's Champions League success.
Others subs not on long enough to rate.
COMMENTS (38)