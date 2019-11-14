This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against New Zealand

Ireland earned a deserved 3-1 victory over the All Whites on the night.

Paul Fennessy Reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Paul Fennessy Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 9:47 PM
25 minutes ago 3,371 Views 5 Comments
Kieran O'Hara

6Our Rating

Didn't have much to do and could not be faulted for the New Zealand first-half goal. Made two saves he would be expected to make in the second period before being replaced by Mark Travers.

6

Lee O'Connor

8Our Rating

A very encouraging debut. Produced a delightful cross for the third goal and generally looked comfortable at this level. The New Zealand goal came from his side, but that's a minor criticism of a largely great night.

6

Kevin Long

7Our Rating

His distribution was frequently excellent and snuffed out a couple of New Zealand attacks well.

6

Ciaran Clark

6Our Rating

Was caught on his heels as New Zealand nearly scored in the dying stages, but didn't have too much to do otherwise.

6

Derrick Williams

7Our Rating

Took his goal well. More of a defender than a naturally attacking full-back, nonetheless was always solid without looking entirely comfortable in the opposition's final third.

6

Jack Byrne

7Our Rating

Played some clever passes and always looked for the ball. Another assured performanfce from the Shamrock Rovers man, who was replaced by Alan Judge just after the hour mark.

6

Josh Cullen

7Our Rating

Rarely gave the ball away and was effective in his role shielding the back four.

6

Alan Browne

6Our Rating

Made some good tackles and distributed the ball relatively well when he got it, but was quiet enough on the night before being replaced by Conor Hourihane in the second half.

6

Sean Maguire

8Our Rating

Produced a brilliant finish for Ireland's second goal and will probably feel he could have scored at least one more, but an excellent night's work overall for the lively Preston attacker.

6

Robbie Brady

7Our Rating

His set pieces regularly caused New Zealand problems, most notably for the first goal, while he linked up well with Lee O'Connor at times.

6

Troy Parrott

7Our Rating

Held the ball up regularly, winning a couple of free kicks, while he showed good perseverance to win the ball for the second goal. A solid debut and hopefully the first of many appearances for the Spurs youngster.

6

Mick McCarthy

7Our Rating

Will be satisfied with his evening's work. The young players he blooded all coped well with the occasion, but perhaps more importantly, a win and no injuries ahead of Monday's big game.

6

Subs: Not everyone had enough time to make an impact, but Callum Robinson was the pick of the bunch, scoring with a fantastic header and generally posing a threat in the final third. 7

