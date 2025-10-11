Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Portugal

Caoimhín Kelleher: Made some important saves, including becoming the second Irish goalkeeper to keep out a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty. Could arguably have done better for Portugal’s winning goal, but had a good game overall. 8

Seamus Coleman: At 37, and with just two late Premier League cameos under his belt, Coleman’s name was perhaps the biggest surprise in the starting XI. But the Everton veteran defended well, with his leadership and experience making a big difference. 7

Jake O’Brien: You couldn’t really argue with RTÉ’s selection of O’Brien as the official player of the match. The 24-year-old’s power and presence were key aspects of an impressive backline. 8

Dara O’Shea: Was very unlucky to concede a penalty as the Trincão shot was closer to his chest than his hand. He made some important interceptions otherwise and was solid throughout. 8

Nathan Collins: Collins has had a couple of ropey months for club and country in recent weeks, but he was back to his best tonight. The Brentford man made some crucial blocks and barely put a foot wrong over the course of the game. 8

Ryan Manning: Heimir Hallgrímsson has been reluctant at times to pick Manning at left-back and prefers him further forward, but with a lack of obvious alternative options, the Southampton footballer was thrown in there tonight and was up to the challenge. Defensively, he was sound, while his neat passing and set-piece deliveries were bonuses. 7

Josh Cullen: Worked tirelessly and protected the backline well. Up against some world-class midfielders, he did not look out of place. Picked up a booking that rules him out of Tuesday’s game with Armenia. 7

Jayson Molumby: Recalled to the starting XI for the first time since the 5-0 defeat by England in November, Molumby justified his place in the team, bringing his customary energy to the team, while providing some moments of real nous on the ball as well. 7

Festy Ebosele: Was a great outlet for Ireland down the right with his pace and power causing Portugal some problems in the opening period. Replaced in the 64th minute after tiring in the second half. 7

Chiedozie Ogbene: Had a couple of decent moments, but still not up to the high standards he set for Ireland in the past. This season, he has yet to fully get going as he recovers from a long-term injury. 6

Evan Ferguson: Had a thankless task as the lone striker. Through no real fault of his own, Ferguson cut an isolated figure for much of the game, though there were times when he could have held the ball up better. 6

Substitutes: Will Smallbone, Mikey Johnston and Troy Parrott didn’t have any real influence on the game, while John Egan’s late arrival did not have the desired effect of shoring up the defence. 5