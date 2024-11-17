Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against England

Caoimhín Kelleher: Made a couple of decent saves and couldn’t do much about the five goals. 6

Dara O’Shea: Came in for Matt Doherty at right-back and was part of a defence that impressed in the first half but fell apart after the break. 5

Nathan Collins: Was asked to play in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role initially before reverting to centre-back after Scales’ dismissal. Could have done better for at least one of the goals. 5

Mark McGuinness: Handed his international debut in difficult circumstances. Will be happy with his first-half display, but like the other defenders, could have done better at times after the break. 5

Liam Scales: A day to forget for Scales. Received a needless booking in the first half for kicking the ball away and was then red-carded for a late challenge on Jude Bellingham — a moment that completely transformed the game. 4

Callum O’Dowda: Had one good run towards the end of the first half to win a free kick, but otherwise had a quiet game before being replaced in the 67th minute. 5

Josh Cullen: Was a bit sloppy with his distribution at times and was part of a midfield that was totally outplayed. 5

Jayson Molumby: Plenty of effort as ever but his most notable contribution was a first-half tussle with Kane and largely failed to exert his influence on the game. 5

Festy Ebosele: Arguably Ireland’s best player in the first half and made some superb forward runs. Faded after the break before being substituted shortly after the hour mark. 6

Sammie Szmodics: Sporadically posed a threat and could have won a penalty in the first half but was largely on the periphery of the game. 5

Evan Ferguson: Also unlucky not to win a penalty in the first half after his jersey was tugged by Marc Guehi in the area. However, the 20-year-old again looked rusty owing to a lack of game time at club level and gave the ball away cheaply for England’s first goal.5

Subs: Andrew Moran, Ryan Manning, Troy Parrott, Finn Azaz and Kasey McAteer were introduced in the second half, but it felt like the game was all over at that stage and they could not swing the momentum in Ireland’s favour. 5