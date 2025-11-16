Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Hungary

Caoimhín Kelleher: Made a couple of excellent saves and couldn’t be faulted for either goal, and he had a hand in the winner as well with his well-executed delivery into the box. 8

Nathan Collins: Struggled at times with the pace of the Hungarian attackers and will be disappointed he didn’t get closer to Barnabás Varga for the second goal. 6

Dara O’Shea: Won’t be happy with the two goals conceded, but made a couple of timely blocks and interceptions, and also posed a threat in the other box. 7

Jake O’Brien: Looked nervy in the first half and was sloppy at times before being replaced at the break. 6

Seamus Coleman: Another display that exuded calmness and leadership. He invariably did the right things and Hallgrímsson must be regretting leaving him out of earlier squads, as Ireland are undoubtedly a better side with him in the team. 7

Liam Scales: Was a little ineffectual at wing-back, and his poor clearance led to the corner for the opening goal. But he improved significantly after being moved to centre-back and got the assist for Parrott’s winning goal. 7

Josh Cullen: His set-piece delivery could have been better, but Cullen was tidy in possession and made good decisions more often than not. 7

Jayson Molumby: Gave everything as always, but it was a difficult game for Molumby to come into, and Ireland were second best in midfield for long spells as he struggled to have a real impact. 6

Finn Azaz: Had a patchy start, but grew into the game. The decision to put him into central midfield in the second half proved inspired, as he beautifully set up Troy Parrott for the second goal. 8

Chiedozie Ogbene: Won the penalty and caused Hungary plenty of problems with his pace and strength on the counter-attack. He was unlucky to have to go off with a hamstring injury in the 53rd minute and Ireland will hope this latest setback isn’t too serious an issue. 7

Troy Parrott: His hold-up play wasn’t quite as good as against Portugal, but that’s a minor complaint in what was another astonishing performance from the striker. The coolness he showed under pressure for the three goals was a sight to behold. AZ Alkmaar might struggle to hold onto the 23-year-old after a hugely impressive international window, with five goals in two appearances. 10

Subs: All of the changes enhanced Ireland. Ryan Manning afforded them more of an attacking threat out wide. Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny provided the team with a greater presence in the final third. Festy Ebosele gave the Hungarians a headache out wide. And Jack Taylor was an energy boost to the midfield late on. 8